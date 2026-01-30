Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets (57 pts) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (51 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are the road to take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at 8:30 PM.

Chicago Blackhawks - 21-24-9 - 51 Points - 3-5-2 in the last 10 - Lost 2 - 6th in the Central

Columbus Blue Jackets - 25-20-7 - 57 Points - 7-3-0 in the last 10 - Won 3 - 5th in the Metro.

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Columbus has won seven of its past eight games overall and outscored opponents 30-21 since Jan. 11 (7-1-0) after its 5-3 victory over Philadelphia on Wednesday.
  • CBJ are tied for the NHL lead in points pct. (.875, Anaheim) and rank fourth in shots on goal (30.9), fifth-T in goals for/game (3.75), eighth in power play pct. (30.0), ninth in team save percentage (.908) and 11th in goals-against/game (2.63) over that stretch.
  • The club has scored the opening goal in three consecutive games and seven of the past eight. The team has scored the first goal in 31 games, tied for third-most in the NHL in 2025-26.
  • Columbus leads the NHL in goals by defensemen and ranks fourth in points with 39-93-132 in 52 contests.
  • CBJ play consecutive back-to-back sets before the Olympic break (Jan. 30 at CHI/Jan 31 at STL and Feb. 3 at NJD/Feb 4 vs. CHI). The team ranks fifth-T in the league in points pct. in back-to-back settings in 2025-26 (.639; 10-5-3).

Player Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Charlie Coyle, who skated in his 1,000th career game on Jan. 22 vs. Dallas and notched his 200th career goal on Jan. 24 vs. Tampa Bay, has registered goals, assists and multiple points in consecutive outings (2-3-5).
  • Jet Greaves (4-0-0, 2.35 GAA, .915 SV%) and G Elvis Merzlikins (3-1-0, 2.64 GAA, .908 SV%) have each won three games for the Blue Jackets since Jan. 11.
  • Kirill Marchenko notched a goal vs. Philadelphia and has points in back-to-back games (1-2-3) as well as 13 of the last 17 contests dating back to Dec. 22 (9-9-18).
  • Sean Monahan notched the game-winner on Wednesday and has posted goals in three of the past four contests.
  • Zach Werenski, who has notched two assists in consecutive contests, leads NHL blueliners in goals (19), points (57), multi-point efforts (19), points-per-game (1.19), and shots on goal (172) this season. He has points in 27 of his past 32 contests overall to lead league defensemen in goals, points, and points-per-game since Nov. 13 (15-31-46, 1.44).

Blue Jackets Stats

  • Power Play - 19.4% - 19th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 76.2% - 28th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 158 - 19th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 171 - 23rd in the NHL&nbsp;&nbsp;

Blackhawks Stats

  • Power Play - 19.9% - 17th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 85.5% - 1st in the NHL
  • Goals For - 141 - 27th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 163 - 18th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Blackhawks

  • Columbus is 42-46-2-13 all-time, and 20-25-1-5 on the road in Chicago.
  • The Blue Jackets are 6-0-1 in the last 7 games of the series and have won 5-straight overall.
  • The CBJ won both games against the Blackhawks last season.

Who To Watch For The Blackhawks

  • Tyler Bertuzzi leads the Blackhawks with 25 goals.
  • Connor Bedard leads Chicago with 29 assists and 49 points.
  • Goalie Spencer Knight is 15-14-7 with a SV% of .910.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Blackhawks

  • Zach Werenski has 19 points in 18 career games vs. the Blackhawks.
  • Boone Jenner has 12 points in 22 games.
  • Charlie Coyle has 11 points in 38 games against Chicago.

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 14 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 147

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.  

* Simulcasted on CW Columbus, WUAB in Cleveland, WXIX in Cincinnati, WZCD in Dayton, WQCW in Charleston/Huntington, WV, WKYT in Lexington, KY and WAVE in Louisville, KY

