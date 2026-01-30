Columbus Blue Jackets (57 pts) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (51 pts) Game Preview

Columbus has won seven of its past eight games overall and outscored opponents 30-21 since Jan. 11 (7-1-0) after its 5-3 victory over Philadelphia on Wednesday.

CBJ are tied for the NHL lead in points pct. (.875, Anaheim) and rank fourth in shots on goal (30.9), fifth-T in goals for/game (3.75), eighth in power play pct. (30.0), ninth in team save percentage (.908) and 11th in goals-against/game (2.63) over that stretch.

The club has scored the opening goal in three consecutive games and seven of the past eight. The team has scored the first goal in 31 games, tied for third-most in the NHL in 2025-26.

Columbus leads the NHL in goals by defensemen and ranks fourth in points with 39-93-132 in 52 contests.