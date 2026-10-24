Columbus Blue Jackets (6 pts) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (16 pts) Game Preview

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Oct 24, 2026 1:30 PMPublished Oct 24, 2026 1:30 PM
The Blue Jackets are 7-6-1 overall, and 4-3-1 at home vs. Vegas.
Vegas Golden Knights - 8-4-0 - 16 Points - Lost 2 - 2nd in the Pacific
Columbus Blue Jackets - 3-5-0 - 6 Points - Lost 2 - 8th in the Metro
Team Notes Per CBJ PR
- Teams have split the season series in five out of the eight seasonal matchups since the 2017-18 campaign (DNP in 2020-21).
- Kent Johnson scored in three straight games from Oct. 10-17 (3-0-3), tying his single-season career-long (3-0-3 from Oct. 22-25, 2022). He leads the team in goals, while also ranking third in shots on goal (20) and fourth in points with 4-1-5 in eight games. During the 2025-26campaign, he had not scored his fourth goal of the season until Jan. 8, 2026 (42nd game).
- Cole Sillinger, ranks second-T on the team in points (3-3-6 in 8 GP), had his three- game point streak snapped on Oct. 17 after scoring in each of his previous two games and posting his first multi-assist outing of the season on Oct. 9 vs. Pittsburgh (0-2-2). He set single-season career highs in assists, points (tied), and games played in 2025-26 with 8-25-33 in 81 GP.
Player Notes Per CBJ PR
- Valeri Nichushkin has posted 4-2-6 in his past 7 games against Vegas while notching 6-4-10 in 24 career matchups.
- Charlie Coyle has registered 5-7-12 in 17 career games against Vegas, with 1-3-4 in his last five matchups against the club, as well as posting 2-6-8 in 10 career games when playing on home ice.
- Conor Garland has tallied 7-12-19 with four multi-point performances in 28 career matchups against the Golden Knights, including assists in back-to-back games (0-2-2).
- Matthew Knies has notched all career points in the form of multi- assist outings (0-2-2) in his last two games against the club (six career GP).
- Cole Sillinger has collected 4-2-6 in nine career games against Vegas, with points in two of his past three contests overall (1-1-2).
- Zach Werenski has 1-9-10 in 14 career GP against Vegas, including assists in seven of his past eight matchups overall (0-8-8). He has tallied 1-3-4 in seven home contests when playing at Nationwide Arena.
Blue Jackets Stats
- Power Play - 8.7% - 32nd in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 67.9% - 25th in the NHL
- Goals For - 19 - 32nd in the NHL
- Goals Against - 29 - 11th in the NHL
Golden Knights Stats
- Power Play - 25.0% - 9th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 96.4% - 1st in the NHL
- Goals For - 45 - 3rd in the NHL
- Goals Against - 36 - 26th in the NHL
Series History vs. The Golden Knights
- The Blue Jackets are 7-6-1 overall, and 4-3-1 at home vs. Vegas.
- Columbus went 0-2-0 in 2025-26.
- The home team has recorded points in eight of the past 10 meetings (6-2-2).
Who To Watch For The Golden Knights
- Mark Stone leads the VGK with 8 goals.
- Jack Eichel leads the team with 13 assist and 19 points.
- Goalie Carter Hart is 4-3-0 with a SV% of .888%. His last start was on 10-20.
- Adin Hill is 4-1-0 with a SV% of .882%. His last start was on 10-22.
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
- Dante Fabbro - Broken Hand - IR - 8 Games Missed - Skating and could return next week.
- Isac Lundestrom - Achilles Surgery - LTIR - 8 Games Missed
- Ivan Provorov - Lower Body - IR - 8 Games Missed - Lightly skating.
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 28
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be simulcast on The Blue Jackets Hockey Network and 97.1 The Fan, with Steve Mears behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
TV: CBJHN (Spectrum HD Ch. 320/1320; IP Ch. 349; Prime Video, Fubo)
Next Up For Columbus: The CBJ take on the Vegas Golden Knights tonight at 7:00 PM.
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