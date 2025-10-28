Columbus Blue Jackets (8 pts) vs. Buffalo Sabres (9 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are in KeyBank Arena tonight to play the Buffalo Sabres. This will be the first of two meetings at KeyBank this season.
For once, the Jackets don't play a team that are Stanley Cup contenders. But don't let the buffalo Sabres fool you, because they've been playing well. Although they split a weekend series with the Maple Leafs last weekend, they've won 4 of 6 and currently sit 5th in the Atlantic with 9 points and are just two points out of 3rd.
As of today, the Sabres' numbers are mid-pack in everything except the penalty kill. The Sabres are a mind-boggling 93.3% on the PK through nine games. So, this game will feature the #1 PK vs. the 27th PP. Tonight is going to go bad for the special teams of someone.
The Jackets are coming off a big win in Pittsburgh and look to string together some wins. This is the first of a back-to-back, as the Jackets will welcome Toronto into NWA tomorrow night.
The Blue Jackets currently sit 7th in the Metro, 13th in the East, and 25th in the league.
Blue Jackets Stats
Sabres Stats
Series History vs. Sabres
Who To Watch For The Sabres
CBJ Player Notes vs. Sabres
Injuries - None on IR
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 9
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
