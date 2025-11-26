    • Powered by Roundtable

    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Today's Game vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

    Nov 26, 2025, 15:37
    Nov 26, 2025, 15:37
    Nov 26, 2025, 15:37
    Updated at: Nov 26, 2025, 16:30

    The Columbus Blue Jackets are at home tonight to play the Toronto Maple Leafs.

    Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change. 

    Forwards

    Dmitri Voronkov - Adam Fantilli - Yegor Chinakhov

    Miles Wood - Sean Monahan – Kent Johnson

    Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Brendan Gaunce

    Isac Lundeström - Zach Aston-Reese - Luca Pinelli

    Defense

    Zach Werenski - Ivan Provorov

    Denton Mateychuk - Damon Severson

    Brendan Smith - Dante Fabbro

    Starter: Jet Greaves

    Scratches: Jake Christiansen

    Injuries 

    • Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 15 games - IR
    • Boone Jenner - Upper Body - Missed 7 Games - IR
    • Kirill Marchenko - Lower Body - Missed 1 Game
    • Mathieu Olivier - Upper Body

    TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 35

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

