Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Columbus Blue Jackets (10 pts) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (11 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 21-20-1-0, and 9-11-0-0 at home all-time vs. the Leafs.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change

Forwards

Dmitri Voronkov - Sean Monahan – Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner – Adam Fantilli – Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Miles Wood - Isac Lundeström – Yegor Chinakhov

Defense

Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen - Dante Fabbro

Starter: Elvis Merzļikins

Scratches: Zach Aston-Reese

Injuries - None on IR

Erik Gudbranson - Back tightness

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 10

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

