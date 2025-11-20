Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Columbus Blue Jackets (22 pts) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (20 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 22-20-1 all-time, and 12-9-1 on the road vs. Toronto.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change.

Forwards

Dmitri Voronkov - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Miles Wood - Sean Monahan – Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Yegor Chinakhov - Luca Del Bel Belluz - Isac Lundeström

Defense

Zach Werenski - Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk - Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen - Dante Fabbro

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Dysin Mayo, Zach Aston-Reese

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 12 games - IR

Boone Jenner - Upper Body - Missed 4 Games - IR

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 28

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

