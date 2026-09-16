15 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #15

Dante Fabbro - Fabbro had a career year after being picked up on waiver by the Jackets in 2024. He slid backwards last year though, and was never able to recover. The CBJ need Fabbro to step back up again this year and be the anchor the third pairing needs if they want to be successful. He is entering year 2 of a 4 year deal, so he needs to be better now.