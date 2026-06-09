2 Blue Jackets Ranked Among NHL's Best Pending UFAs

Jenner, on the other hand, was given the No. 12 spot by Johnston. If Jenner ends up not re-signing with the Blue Jackets, it would be the end of an era. This is because he has not only spent the last 13 years with the Blue Jackets, but has also served as their captain for the last five seasons. However, with Jenner arguably being the NHL's top pending UFA center, it would make a ton of sense if he tested the market and looked to land a big payday.