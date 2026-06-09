2 Blue Jackets Ranked Among NHL's Best Pending UFAs

The Blue Jackets have two of the NHL's top pending UFAs as we inch closer to July 1.
The start of NHL free agency is rapidly approaching, as it is now less than one week away. With this, teams will soon have the opportunity to add to their rosters through the free-agent market.
Due to this, in a recent article for The Athletic, Chris Johnston ranked the top 50 pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) in the NHL. Without much surprise, two notable Columbus Blue Jackets made the cut: Mason Marchment and Boone Jenner.
Seeing Marchment and Jenner be ranked as top pending UFAs is not difficult to understand. They are among the biggest names who can hit the UFA market on July 1 and will generate a ton of interest around the league if they do not re-sign with the Blue Jackets.
Marchment was given the No. 10 spot by Johnston, and it makes sense when noting that he is one of the best wingers who could test free agency on July 1. Yet, with how wonderfully he played after being traded to the Blue Jackets this season, Columbus should be working hard to keep him around. In 39 games this season with the Blue Jackets following being acquired from the Seattle Kraken, Marchment had 15 goals, 32 points, and 46 hits.
Jenner, on the other hand, was given the No. 12 spot by Johnston. If Jenner ends up not re-signing with the Blue Jackets, it would be the end of an era. This is because he has not only spent the last 13 years with the Blue Jackets, but has also served as their captain for the last five seasons. However, with Jenner arguably being the NHL's top pending UFA center, it would make a ton of sense if he tested the market and looked to land a big payday.
It is going to be very interesting to see what happens with Marchment and Jenner this summer. If one or both players end up signing elsewhere in free agency, the Blue Jackets will need to work incredibly hard to replace them.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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