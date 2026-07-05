2 Blue Jackets RFAs File For Arbitration

Greaves filing for arbitration comes after he had a strong 2025-26 season with the Blue Jackets. In 55 games this past season for the Metropolitan Division club, he posted a 26-19-6 record, a .908 save percentage, a 2.60 goals-against average, and two shutouts. Due to his excellent play, he cemented himself as the Blue Jackets' starting goalie.
Greaves also demonstrated clear promise during the 2024-25 campaign. In 11 games for the Blue Jackets that season, he had a 7-2-2 record, a .938 save percentage, a 1.91 goals-against average, and two shutouts.
As for Sillinger, he posted eight goals, 33 points, 112 hits, and a plus-2 rating in 81 games last season with the Blue Jackets. This was after the 2021 first-round pick recorded 11 goals, 33 points, and 74 hits in 66 games for the Blue Jackets during the 2024-25 season.
Sillinger has appeared in 367 games over five seasons with the Blue Jackets, where he has posted 51 goals, 89 assists, 140 points, and 508 hits.