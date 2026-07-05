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2 Blue Jackets RFAs File For Arbitration

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Michael DeRosa
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These two Blue Jackets have filed for arbitration.

Two Columbus Blue Jackets are among 15 players who have filed for arbitration on Sunday.

According to the NHLPA, Jet Greaves and Cole Sillinger have both filed for arbitration. 

Greaves filing for arbitration comes after he had a strong 2025-26 season with the Blue Jackets. In 55 games this past season for the Metropolitan Division club, he posted a 26-19-6 record, a .908 save percentage, a 2.60 goals-against average, and two shutouts. Due to his excellent play, he cemented himself as the Blue Jackets' starting goalie. 

Greaves also demonstrated clear promise during the 2024-25 campaign. In 11 games for the Blue Jackets that season, he had a 7-2-2 record, a .938 save percentage, a 1.91 goals-against average, and two shutouts. 

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As for Sillinger, he posted eight goals, 33 points, 112 hits, and a plus-2 rating in 81 games last season with the Blue Jackets. This was after the 2021 first-round pick recorded 11 goals, 33 points, and 74 hits in 66 games for the Blue Jackets during the 2024-25 season. 

Sillinger has appeared in 367 games over five seasons with the Blue Jackets, where he has posted 51 goals, 89 assists, 140 points, and 508 hits. 

Columbus Blue JacketsJet GreavesCole Sillinger
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