2025-26 Player Review: Denton Mateychuk

Mateychuk was drafted 12th overall in 2022.
Young Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Denton Mateytchuk has arrived. After being drafted 12th overall in 2022, the CBJ could hardly wait for the kid from Winnipeg to make his mark.
After starting the 24-25 season in Cleveland and playing 27 games, he was called up to Columbus, and the rest is history. In 27 games for the Monsters, Mateychuk had 25 points. There was no holding him back. The Jackets had to give him his shot.
After being called up, Mateychuk finished the season with 13 points in 45 games and was a plus-4. Not too shabby.
Mateychuk broke out in 25-26.
Let's take a look at Denton Mateychuk's stats for this past season.
Contract Status - Going into year 3 of his ELC. He'll be an RFA at the end of the 26-27 season.
Games Played - 75 - He played 45 in his rookie season after being called up mid-way through the year.
Goals - 13 - Mateychuk scored lots of good, timely goals, and didn't waste any opportunities. He scored one power play goal.
Assists - 18 - Something tells me Mateychuk is going to be an assist machine in his career. He had two power play assists.
Points - 31 - Finished on a 34 point pace. He and Zach Werenski could easily put up 150 points between the two of them.
Shots - 88 - Doubled his shot output from his rookie season.
Shooting % - 14.8% - Almost 6% better than the year before.
Time On Ice - 19:11 - Dean Evason gave him a lot of minutes in his rookie year, so his 19:11 was only about a minute better, but expect him to eat major minutes in the coming years.
Game Winning Goals - 0 - He isn't expected to pour in the goals right now.
Plus/Minus - Plus-12 - He had the 5th best plus/minus on the team.
Hits - 26 - Matched his career high from his rookie year.
Blocks - 92 - Doubled his blocked shots from the year before.
Corsi - 49.1% - Almost 5% better than the previous year. Expect this number to get better.
Fenwick - 49.1% - Almost 5% better than the previous year.
Denton Mateychuk reminds me of Quinn Hughes in terms of how he plays, by flying around everywhere, taking off-angle shots, and flashing in front of the net for rebounds and tips. I'm not saying he is Quinn Hughes, but I am saying that he kind of plays like him in terms of style.
Mateychuk has an unlimited ceiling and could take another major step forward next year. This defense already led the entire league in goal scoring this past season, and if Mateychuk can add even more, this D-Corp could turn into one of the most lethal in the league.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft Lottery on May 5, 2025, where the CBJ will most likely pick 14 or 15.
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