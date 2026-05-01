2025-26 Player Review: Dmitri Voronkov

Voronkov was the 114th pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Dmitri Voronkov didn't record a single point from February 3rd until he left with a hand injury on March 28th.
When Rick Bowness came in as coach of the CBJ, he preached fast play and pace. After 17 games played under Bowness, and only scoring 3 points, Bowness decided it was time for the big man to sit.
After playing on March 12, he would be scratched for the next seven games, finally coming back on the 28th against the Sharks. He was hurt in that game when he blocked a shot with his hand and would not return. He would miss the final nine games.
So how did he do this past season? Let's take a look at the stats. Bear in mind, he played 10 fewer games this past season than he did the year before and was mired in a pointless streak that stretched back to January 31st.
Contract Status - Going into year two of a two-year deal signed in July of 2025 at $4,175,000 per season.
Games Played - 63 - Down from 73 the year before.
Goals - 17 - Down from 23 the year before. He had 7 power play goals and one GWG.
Assists - 15 - Down from 24 the previous season.
Points - 32 - Down from 47 in 2024-25.
Penalty Minutes - 59 - Set a career high in 25-26 with less games played.
Shots - 110 - Down from 154 the year before.
Shooting % - 15.5% - Set a career high in 25-26. Up from 14.9%.
Time On Ice - 13:56 - Down almost three minutes a game from the previous season.
Game Winning Goals - 1 - Tied from 24-25.
Plus/Minus - Minus-1 - Down from a plus-17 the year before.
Hits - 105 - Set a career high from the 83 in his rookie season.
Giveaways - 41 - Down from 58 the year before.
Corsi - 57.7% - Up almost two percent from his career high.
Fenwick - 57.7% - Up almost two percent from his career high.
GM Don Waddell has a big decision to make on young Voronkov. Does he feel he can play the way Rick Bowness needs his players to play? If not, he might be a huge trade piece this summer.
It would be a shame if the big man can't make it in Columbus, but Waddell needs to make a decision.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft Lottery on May 5, 2025, where the CBJ will most likely pick 14 or 15.
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