2025-26 Player Review: Ivan Provorov

Provorov was acquired by the Blue Jackets on June 6, 2023.
Veteran Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Ivan Provorov can be hot and cold at times, but no one can argue that he's not one of the toughest and most durable players on the CBJ, if not the entire league.
It seems like every game he takes a puck somewhere on his body that causes him to limp off, but he always comes right back. Or he'll take a wicked hit and bounce right back up.
Provorov's greatest attribute is his availability to the team.
In terms of how he did last season, it was a middling season for his career, but it was actually the better of his three seasons in Columbus overall.
Let's take a look at Ivan Provorov's stats for this past season.
Contract Status - Going into year 2 of a 7-year contract signed in the summer of 2025.
Games Played - 82 - He played 82 games for the 4th straight season, and 7th time in his career. In three seasons with the CBJ, he's never missed a game.
Goals - 9 - His 9 goals were tied for the 3rd highest of his career.
Assists - 22 - His 22 assists are the third highest of his CBJ career, and 5th highest of his career.
Points - 31 - 5th highest points total of his career, and third highest in his CBJ tenure.
Shots - 158 - 4th highest shot total of his career, and the highest of his CBJ career.
Shooting % - 5.7% - 4th highest of his career.
Time On Ice - 24:49 - Highest average ice time of his CBJ career.
Game Winning Goals - 0 - He isn't expected to pour in the goals.
Plus/Minus - Plus-14 - Second highest +/- of his career and had the third highest on the Blue Jackets.
Hits - 28 - 28 hits tied his career low set last season.
Blocks - 134 - 4th lowest of his career.
Takeaways - 29 - Second highest of his career.
Giveaways - 112 - Second most of his career.
Corsi - 46.0% - Highest of his Columbus career.
Fenwick - 45.2% - Highest of his Columbus career.
Love him or hate him, Ivan Provorov is a good, reliable NHL defenseman, and those don't grow on trees. Don Waddell locking him up long-term was ultimately the right thing to do at the time.
Provorov brings physicality, toughness, and reliability to the Blue Jacket franchise that is historically haunted by injuries. So, having a guy who can play every single night, no matter what, is a win.
Ultimately, he's been good for Columbus.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft Lottery on May 5, 2025, where the CBJ will most likely pick 14 or 15.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.