2025-26 Player Review: Kent Johnson

Johnson was drafted 5th overall in the 2021 draft by Columbus.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson did not have a good year; that's no secret. After posting 57 points in 24-25, just about everyone penciled him in for 60-plus points in 25-26, but that didn't happen.
At exit interviews last week, Rick Bowness revealed that Johnson lost 10-12 pounds coming into this season. At the start of the 2024-25 season, the talk was that he had gained 10 pounds coming into camp. Bowness mentioned they had to figure out how Johnson can keep the weight on.
Was that the reason why he had such a bad year? Was that the reason why he got pushed off the puck so much?
Contract Status - Going into year 3 of a 3-year deal that pays him $1,800,000 per season. He'll be RFA in 2027.
Games Played - 76 - The 2nd most games of his career. In his rookie year, he played 79 games.
Goals - 7 - Down 24 from the previous season, and one more than his sophomore year when he only scored 6. He had one power play goal.
Assists - 15 - Down from 33 the previous season and the third most in his five seasons.
Points - 22 - Down from 57 in 2024-25.
Shots - 114 - Down from 123 the previous season.
Shooting % - 6.1% - The lowest of his career, and 13% lower than last season.
Time On Ice - 13:14 - The lowest of his career and 4 minutes less than last year.
Game Winning Goals - 0 - He had 4 in 24-25.
Plus/Minus - Minus-8 - The Second worst +/- of his career.
Hits - 15 - Tied for the most of his career.
Giveaways - 49 - The second most of his career. In 24-25, he had 64 giveaways.
Looking at his Corsi and Fenwick metrics, the 56.7% Corsi and the 55.7% Fenwick were both the third best of his career.
GM Don Waddell told the media during exit interviews that they were not giving up on a 23-year-old forward with so much potential. It'll now be up to Kent Johnson to turn his career around.
With a full training camp with Bowness, is it possible Kent Johnson can turn this thing around?
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft Lottery on May 5, 2025, where the CBJ will most likely pick 14 or 15.
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