2025-26 Player Review: Kirill Marchenko

Goals - 27 - Down from 31 in 24-25 - He finished the 2025-26 season leading the team in goals for the third-straight season (tied in 2024-25), while also ranking second in points as well as third in assists. He is only the second player in franchise history to score 20-plus goals in their first four seasons with the club (R.J. Umberger). He had 6 power play goals, up from 2 the previous year.