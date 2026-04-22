2025-26 Player Review: Mason Marchment

Marchment was undrafted out of Uxbridge, Ontario.
When the Columbus Blue Jackets traded for Mason Marchment, fans didn't know what to expect. He was always a pest when he played Columbus, and even had a six point night against the CBJ when he played for the Florida Panthers in 2022.
To everyone's surprise, Marchment, who only had 13 points for Seattle, came in and put up some decent numbers. Down the stretch, when most of the team was struggling, Marchment put up 9 points in the final 8 games.
Let's take a look at how the pending Unrestricted Free Agent did in 2025-26.
Goals - 19 - He scored 15 after being traded to Columbus. His 19 are the second highest of his career. He had 3 power play goals.
Assists - 26 - Combined assists with Seattle and Columbus. He had 17 with the CBJ, which included a power play assist.
Points - 45 - Had a stat line of 15-17-32 in 2025-26 with the Blue Jackets after making his team debut on Dec. 22, 2025, at Anaheim. He had 13 points when he was acquired from Seattle. His career high, set in 23-24 was 53 with Dallas.
Shots - 119 - Down from 134 when he was with the Dallas Stars in 24-25, and 150 the season before.
Time On Ice - 17:41 - He set a career high playing for both Seattle and Columbus. Up nearly two minutes from his time in Dallas.
Shooting % - 16.0% - He shot 20.5% in Columbus, which is a career high, but only 8.7% in Seattle.
Game Winning Goals - 3 - Down from 4 the previous year.
Plus/Minus - Plus 17 - He was a plus-21 with the CBJ, but only a minus-4 in Seattle. Up from plus-15 the previous season.
Hits - 84 - Up from 79 the previous year.
Looking at his Corsi and Fenwick metrics, they were both the highest they've been since he played for the Florida Panthers in 21-22. His Corsi % was 59.8%, while his Fenwick was 60.2%.
Mason Marchment played really well for the Blue Jackets in 39 game season. The soon-to-be 31 year old forward is at the end of a four year deal he signed with Dallas in 2022. His cap hit was $4.5 million per season, and will most likely ask for a bit of a raise.
He mentioned in his exit interview that he enjoyed playing for Rick Bowness, but wouldn't mention any contract specific to the media. It seemed that he enjoyed his time in Columbus, and said he liked the family atmosphere and easy living in Columbus.
If Don Waddell wants to keep Marchment, he shouldn't wait until he and his agent have time to look around and see what's out there. Get him signed ASAP if you think he can help this team for the next 4 to 5 years.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft Lottery on May 5, 2025, where the CBJ will most likely pick 14 or 15.
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