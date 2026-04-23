2025-26 Player Review: Sean Monahan

The Calgary Flames drafted Monahan as the 6th overall pick in 2013.
When the Columbus Blue Jackets signed Sean Monahan, fans were ecstatic. After a great first season, he took a big step back this past season
Contract Status - Going into year 3 of a 5-year deal at $5,500,000 signed in 2024.
Games Played - 78 - The 4th most games played in his career. He only played 54 last season after suffering a wrist injury.
Goals - 13 - Down from 19 the year before. He had 1 power play goal and two shorthanded goals. His one power play goal tied the lowest of his career when he had one back in 22-23. He only played 25 games that year.
Assists - 23 - Down from 38 the year before, and the 9th lowest of his career. His 10 power play assists were down from 14.
Points - 36 - Down from 57 in 2024-25, Monahan wasn't very effective. The 36 points were the 9th lowest of his career.
Shots - 131 - Up from 128 the previous year and the 9th lowest of his career.
Shooting % - 9.9% - The 12th lowest out of 13 years. He also had 222 shot attempts.
Time On Ice - 17:07 - The 11th lowest of his career despite playing primarily on the second line.
Game Winning Goals - 3 - Up from 2 in 24-25 and the 9th lowest of his career.
Plus/Minus - Minus-1 - Down from a career best plus-19 in 24-25, but the 5th best of his career.
Hits - 46 - Up from 30 in the previous season and the 4th best of his career.
Looking at his Corsi and Fenwick metrics, both were much lower in 25-26 than in 24-25. His Corsi was 51.5% compared to 55.6%, and the Fenwick was 50.2% compared to 55.6%. The 50.2% Fenwick was the lowest of his career.
There isn't a single person affiliated with the NHL, or a fan anywhere in the league, who doesn't want Sean Monahan to be successful. After everything he has been through personally with losing his best friend after signing in Columbus, Sean Monahan just wants to win.
Heading into year 3 of his 5-year deal, he will definitely have to find himself again in 26-27 if he wants to be here at the end of his contract. He still plays every night for Johnny, and fans love to see him happy and playing well.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft Lottery on May 5, 2025, where the CBJ will most likely pick 14 or 15.
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