2026 Blue Jackets Potential Free Agent Targets: Patrick Kane

Should the Blue Jackets target Patrick Kane if he hits the market this summer?
The Columbus Blue Jackets should be looking to improve their roster this off-season after missing the playoffs due to their tough finish to the season. Bringing in more skilled players for their offense should be among the Blue Jackets' top goals this off-season.
When looking at players who have the potential to hit the free agent market on July 1, Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane stands out as a very fascinating option for the Blue Jackets to consider.
Kane just had another solid season for the Red Wings, and his stats demonstrate that. In 67 games with the Original Six club in 2025-26, he recorded 16 goals, 41 assists, and 57 points. With numbers like these, the 2007 first-overall pick is still a productive top-six forward at this stage in his career and would have the potential to be a very good pickup for the Blue Jackets because of it.
If the Blue Jackets signed Kane, he could slot perfectly on their first line with Adam Fantilli and Kirill Marchenko due to his high skill level. Yet, even if he played on the Blue Jackets' second line, he would still give their forward group a much-needed boost as they aim to take that next step and get back into the playoffs in 2026-27.
Kane's experience and leadership also adds to his appeal as a potential target for the Blue Jackets. Kane, of course, is a three-time Stanley Cup winner, so he could exactly the kind of player that helps the Blue Jackets cement themselves as a playoff team next year.
However, with Kane turning 38 years old in November, he would not be a long-term solution for the Blue Jackets if signed. Instead, it would make much more sense for the Blue Jackets to sign him to a short-term deal if he ends up being available for the taking on July 1.
Ultimately, with the Blue Jackets needing another skilled forward, Kane is a player who should grab their attention this off-season. While he may not be as dominant as he was during his prime years, he is still a solid top-six forward and could thrive as a Blue Jacket if signed. Yet, given his importance to the Red Wings' roster, Detroit should be working hard to keep him around.
In 1,369 career NHL games split between the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, and Red Wings, Kane has recorded 508 goals, 892 assists, and 1,400 points.