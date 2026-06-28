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2026 Columbus Blue Jackets Draft Recap

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Jason Newland
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The Blue Jackets made 7 picks in this year's draft.

The Columbus Blue Jackets concluded their 2026 draft on Saturday after making seven picks. 

Today we'll take a quick look at who they were. Stay tuned to THN-Columbus for an extended breakdown of each draft pick. 

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Round 1 - Pick 14 - Oscar Hemming (F) - 2026 Team - Boston College - NCAA

Round 3 - Pick 94 - Alessandro Di Iorio (C) - 2026 Team - Sarnia - OHL

Round 4 - Pick 121 - Evan Jardine (F) - 2026 Team - Ohio State - NCAA

Round 5 - Pick 153 - Parker Snell (G) - 2026 Team - Edmonton - WHL

Round 6 - Pick 182 - Anttoni Uronen (F) - 2026 Team - HIFK - Liiga

Round 6 - Pick 185 - Jonas Woo (D) - 2026 Team - Arizona State - NCAA

Round 7 - Pick 206 - Filip Novak (F) - 2026 Team - HC Sparta Praha - Czechia

Of the picks listed, Hemming has the best shot at going pro first. After spending a full year in the NCAA, Hemming has the size and skill to turn pro at a very early age. 

Stay locked into THN-Columbus for all the latest news and notes on the recent draft picks. 

Next Up For Columbus: The second through seventh rounds of the NHL Draft are on June 27 in Buffalo. 

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