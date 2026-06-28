2026 Columbus Blue Jackets Draft Recap

Round 6 - Pick 182 - Anttoni Uronen (F) - 2026 Team - HIFK - Liiga
Round 6 - Pick 185 - Jonas Woo (D) - 2026 Team - Arizona State - NCAA
Round 7 - Pick 206 - Filip Novak (F) - 2026 Team - HC Sparta Praha - Czechia
Of the picks listed, Hemming has the best shot at going pro first. After spending a full year in the NCAA, Hemming has the size and skill to turn pro at a very early age.
Stay locked into THN-Columbus for all the latest news and notes on the recent draft picks.
Next Up For Columbus: The second through seventh rounds of the NHL Draft are on June 27 in Buffalo.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.