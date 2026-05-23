2026 Columbus Blue Jackets Potential Free Agent Targets: Bobby McMann

McMann was undrafted out of Wainwright, Alberta, Canada, and played four years at Colgate University.
The Columbus Blue Jackets could be losing Boone Jenner and Mason Marchment to free agency, which would create a hole at center with Jenner gone.
Yes, the CBJ have a couple of young guys in Cleveland that could step up and fill in for a few minutes every night, but Don Waddell has said that it's go time, so would he do that, or possibly bring in a veteran center to help stabilize the lineup?
Should the CBJ decide to go the free agent route, they'll need to bring in a veteran with experience.
Today, the player we talk about is undrafted Canadian Bobby McMann
Target: Bobby McMann - Center - 30 Years Old - 4 Years of Experience
Bobby McCann went undrafted and made his NHL debut during the 2023-24 season for the Toronto Maple Leafs. McMann played four years at Colgate University before signing as a free agent with Toronto on April 29, 2022. He was traded to the Seattle Kraken on March 6, 2026.
Stats - 29g-17a-46 points in 78 games.
Previous Contract
McCann is coming off a deal that was a 2-year, $2,700,000 contract with a cap hit of $1,350,000 per season.
His next contract is projected to be a 4 to 5-year deal in the range of $4 to $5 million per season.
Realistic Chances Of A Signing: Cold
Don Waddell would be wise to take a serious look at Bobby McMann. McMann's 29 goals last season would've been tops on the CBJ last season.
The only issue is that McMann didn't produce as a fourth-line center last season and instead produced as a top 6 center. With the Jackets having Fantilli, Monahan, and Coyle as their top three, McMann isn't going to accept a 4th line role, and Waddell isn't going to pay someone $4-5 million per season as a 4th line center. Or will he?
Waddell has said that they want to win now and are going to have money to spend, so why wouldn't he try to fill the center position with scorers from top to bottom?
It's something to think about.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
Let us know what you think below.
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