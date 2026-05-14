2026 Columbus Blue Jackets Potential Free Agent Targets: Oliver Bjorkstrand

Olivier Bjorkstrand is coming off a five-year deal he signed with Columbus back in 2021.
The Columbus Blue Jackets have decisions to make. They've already started the summer by re-signing Charlie Coyle, and they have a few more to sign if they can. Mason Marchment is the other one they'd like to get done, but it's going to be interesting to see if Don Waddell can get a deal done.
Should he not be able to get something done with Marchment, he'll need to move on to the free agent market.
We'll start looking at potential targets, starting with former Blue Jacket Olivier Bjorkstrand.
Target: Oliver Bjorkstrand - RW - 31 Years Old - 11 Years Of Experience
Olivier Bjorkstrand was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft as the 89th overall pick. After playing seven seasons with the CBJ, he was traded to the Seattle Kraken as a direct result of Columbus signing Patrik Laine. CBJ fans were left shook by this trade, as Bjorkstrand was a fan favorite and was becoming a very solid player. On March 5, 2025, the Kraken traded him to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Stats
Bjorkstrand played 80 games for the Lightning this season and totaled just 32 points. With an average ice time of 13:38, it was the lowest since the 18-19 season, when he was still in Columbus. Bjorkstrand playing 80 games is significant after suffering a serious injury in the playoffs last season. His 32 points in 25-26 were the lowest of his career since the 18-19 season.
Previous Salary
Bjorkstrand is finishing a five-year contract he signed in 2021 as a member of the Blue Jackets. This deal paid him $5,400,000 per season. The guess is that he won't get anywhere near that $5.4 million, and may be getting one, to two-year deals from here on out.
Realistic Chances Of A Signing: Luke Warm
Oliver Bjorkstrand could be a perfect addition to a team that needs more secondary scoring. Should the CBJ not re-sign Marchment, Bjorkstrand could be a guy that slots into the middle six and provides some goals to help them into the playoffs as well.
Bjorkstrand is a hard-working forward who knows how to hustle and isn't afraid to get his hands dirty.
Would Olivier Bjorkstand consider coming back "home" to the franchise that drafted him? His contracts from here on out will probably be a series of one-year deals, possibly two years, to get him through the end of his career, but seeing him in Union Blue would create some energy for Columbus fans, who yearn to get back to the playoffs.
And, who can forget his game-winning goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2019 in game four?
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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