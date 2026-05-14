2026 Columbus Blue Jackets Potential Free Agent Targets: Oliver Bjorkstrand

Olivier Bjorkstrand was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft as the 89th overall pick. After playing seven seasons with the CBJ, he was traded to the Seattle Kraken as a direct result of Columbus signing Patrik Laine. CBJ fans were left shook by this trade, as Bjorkstrand was a fan favorite and was becoming a very solid player. On March 5, 2025, the Kraken traded him to the Tampa Bay Lightning.