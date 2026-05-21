2026 Columbus Blue Jackets Potential Free Agent Targets: Teddy Blueger

Blueger comes from the same town in Latvia as current Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins, Riga.
The Columbus Blue Jackets could be losing Boone Jenner and Mason Marchment to free agency, which would create a hole at center with Jenner gone.
Yes, the CBJ have a couple of young guys in Cleveland that could step up and fill in for a few minutes every night, but Don Waddell has said that it's go time, so would he do that, or possibly bring in a veteran center to help stabilize the lineup?
Should the CBJ decide to go the free agent route, they'll need to bring in a veteran with experience.
Today, the player we talk about is Latvian centerman Teddy Blueger.
Target: Teddy Blueger - Center - 31 Years Old - 8 Years of Experience
Teddy Blueger was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2nd round of the 2012 NHL Draft. After spending five years in Pittsburgh, he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on March 1, 2023, to help them with their Stanley Cup run. That summer, he signed with Vancouver, where he scored 23 goals in three seasons.
Stats - 9g-8a-17 points in 35 games
Blueger only played 35 games last season due to injury. After going down in October, he returned in January and played the rest of the season out. He totaled 17 points in 35 games while playing 16:31 of ice time.
Blueger has never scored double-digit goals in his career, and has a career-high of 28 points, which he's done twice. His 9 goals last season tied his career high.
Previous Contract
Blueger just finished a two-year deal that paid him $1,800,000 per season. After playing only 35 games in 25-26 due to injury, he returned in January and finished the season injury-free. His next contract should be relatively cheap.
The next contract for the former Stanley Cup Champion is projected to be around $2.7 million per season.
Realistic Chances Of A Signing: Luke-Warm
Signing the former Olympic Captain could be a real possibility. Bluegers has played with CBJ goalie Elvis Merzlikins in various international tournaments for Latvia, so it's possible he gets a good word put in from Elvis. He also played with new Jacket Conor Garland.
Should the CBJ lose Jenner, which is a real possibility, Waddell will want to fill that 4th line role with a veteran, and who better to fill it than a Cup champion? They don't need a superstar; they need someone to come in and fill a need, which is that 4th line center role. Columbus does not currently have a former Cup Champ on the roster.
Many fans are going to expect Waddell to fill Jenner's spot with some superstar via trade, but that's not the position Jenner was playing after Rick Bowness came to town. Jenner was bumped to the 4th line, and that is what needs to be addressed. Having two young wingers on the outside of a veteran center could be what they need.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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