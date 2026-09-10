21 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #21

Espen Knutsen - Knutsen played 188 games as a Jacket and had 108 points. In 2002, he made history as the first Norwegian ever to play in the NHL All-Star Game. In March of 2002, Knutsen was part of a tragedy at Nationwide Arena when he took a shot that deflected off Flames defenseman Derek Morris' stick and struck 13-year-old Brittanie Cecil in the head, which resulted in her death two days later. The NHL later made it mandatory to install protective nylon mesh nets above the glass behind both goals. Knutsen retired due to injury in July 2005.