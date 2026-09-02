29 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #29

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 29 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #29.
Let's take a look.
Who Wore it First?
Krzysztof Oliwa - Oliwa played 10 games for the CBJ back in 2000-01. He had 34 PIMs in 10 games and totaled two points. He racked up a total of 1447 in his 9-year career and is considered one of the best tough guys in league history.
Who Wore It Last?
Jack Williams - Williams was undrafted out of Biddeford, Maine, and signed as a free agent by Columbus in 2025. He played one game for Columbus before the season ended, and was then sent down to Cleveland before the next season. In 72 games for the Monsters last season, he had 38 points, including 5 in 9 playoff games. Williams is expected to battle for the team lead in points this coming season.
Who Wore It Best?
Patrik Laine - Laine's time in Columbus is sometimes looked as a failure, for obvious reasons. But he did have a fairly productive career with Columbus. In 174 games, he scored 64 goals and totaled 138 points. Unfortunately, his career in Columbus was cut short by injuries, and then asking out of Columbus. He was sent to Montreal, where he would finish out his contract this past April. Laine remains unsigned, and it's unclear where he'll end up. It's a sad story for a kid who had 44 goals his second year in the league.
Others Who Wore #29
Alexander Selivanov - Selivanov played 59 games for Columbus during the 2000-01 season and totaled 19 points. After his time in Columbus, he returned to Europe and played until his retirement in 2012. He was the head coach and GM for Admiral Vladivostok in the KHL, and his father and uncle-in-law are Phil and Tony Esposito.
Grant Marshall - Drafted by Toronto in 1992, Marshall played in 147 games for the Blue Jackets 01 to 03 before being traded to the New Jersey Devils. He totaled 61 points in a CBJ uniform before the trade. He finished his career with the Devils organization.
Marc Methot - Drafted by Columbus in 2003, Methot played 275 for the CBJ before being traded to the Ottawa Senators for future Captain Nick Foligno. Ottawa had tried to traded for Methot multiple times the previous season as well. He announced his retirement in March of 2021. He's widely known for getting his fingertip slashed off by Sidney Crosby, who wasn't penalized, fined, or suspended for.
Jason Williams - Williams played just 39 games for Columbus during the 08-09 season, totaling 29 points. After playing 23 professional seasons in North America and Europe, he would finally retire in 2023. He was the head coach of the St. Thomas Stars of the GOJHL last season.
Nick Holden - Holden played 7 games with the CBJ before finally making his mark with the Vegas Golden Knights from 2018 to 2021. He retired in 2023 and is now a Development Coach for Vegas.
Andrew Joudrey - Joudrey played a single game for the CBJ in the 2011-12 season. He spent the rest of year playing in the AHL, until leaving for Germany in 2014. He spent 7 years as the President of the USHL's Madison Capitols.
Cody Goloubef - Goloubef played 5-plus years in Columbus and totaled 96 games. The defenseman totaled 18 points in those 96 games. He spent most of his time playing in the AHL for the Springfield Falcons and Cleveland Monsters. He totaled 77 points playing for the Columbus AHL organizations.
Columbus traded him to Colorado for Ryan Stanton on November 28, 2016. From there, he would bounce around the NHL until leaving for Europe in 2022. He signed to play for the Dundas Real McCoys of the Allan Cup Hockey League, a league that plays in Ontario in 24-25, but hasn't played since.
Lauri Korpikoski - Korpikoski played 9 games for Columbus after being traded from Dallas, and had no points. After Columbus, he returned to Europe to finish out his career in 2023. For the last few seasons, he has been a European Development Coach for the Montreal Canadiens.
Zac Dalpe - The former Ohio State Buckeye forward played 25 games for the Jackets and had 4 career points. Where Dalpe made his money was in the AHL, playing for six different franchises, including five with the Cleveland Monsters.
Dalpe played in 133 games for the Monsters and had 100 points. For his career, he played 574 games and totaled 393 points. On July 7, 2025, Dalpe retired from hockey and was hired by the Seattle Kraken as a Development Coach. For this upcoming season, he was named Team Consultant by the Kraken. He will help young players find their footing in pro hockey by helping with apartments, bills, and everything else that comes with being new to the pro game.
Devin Shore - Shore played 6 games with Columbus and had 2 points. Shore would bounce around the league before leaving for Czechia in 2025, where he remains playing in Czechia's top league.
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