29 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #29

Patrik Laine - Laine's time in Columbus is sometimes looked as a failure, for obvious reasons. But he did have a fairly productive career with Columbus. In 174 games, he scored 64 goals and totaled 138 points. Unfortunately, his career in Columbus was cut short by injuries, and then asking out of Columbus. He was sent to Montreal, where he would finish out his contract this past April. Laine remains unsigned, and it's unclear where he'll end up. It's a sad story for a kid who had 44 goals his second year in the league.