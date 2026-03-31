2nd Annual Gaudreau Family 5K Run/Walk Family Day Scheduled Set For May 16th
If you're in Columbus, Chicago, or anywhere else in North America, you can join the virtual 5K to help raise money for the Gaudreau Family Foundation.
Last year, the inaugural Gaudreau Family 5K Run/Walk & Family Day raised over $500,000 and drew more than 1,000 virtual participants from all 50 states and Canada. Friends and family of the Gaudreau's, fans from all over, and even the Florida Panthers got involved. The money raised helped the Archbishop Damiano School build The Gaudreau Brothers Wings of Hope playground at the school, where Jane Gaudreau and Kristen Gaudreau work.
In Columbus, fans started and ended their virtual 5k at Nationwide Arena. It was a beautiful day in the capital city for a nice walk benefiting the Gaudreau Family.
With that being said, the 2026 Gaudreau Family 5K Run/Walk Family Day has been scheduled for Saturday, May 16, 2026, at Washington Lake Park, Sewell, NJ. The event taking place this year will benefit a new foundation, the newly created Gaudreau Family Foundation. The foundation was established to honor the legacies of John & Matty Gaudreau.
Per a press release,
The Gaudreau Family Foundation honors the lives and legacies of John & Matty Gaudreau by supporting programs that empower children, promote youth athletics, and champion animals. Guided by their unwavering commitment to family and spirit of kindness, compassion, and joy, the Foundation carries forward their legacies, ensuring their positive impact continues to shine throughout the communities where they lived, played, and inspired others.
Don't fret, people of Columbus, although the main event is happening in New Jersey, you can register and do the 5k virtually. Last year, we met up at the entrance of Nationwide Arena and concluded the 5k in the same spot.
Last year, over 1,000 runners and walkers from all 50 states and Canada participated virtually. "We encourage families and communities everywhere to create their own teams and gather in their neighborhoods on May 16th. Whether you're in Columbus, Calgary, Boston, or anywhere else, you can be part of this movement to continue to do good in honor of John & Matty," says Gaudreau Family 5K Committee Chair Deb Vasaturo.
"John & Matty's lives were defined by their generosity, kindness, and love for their community and family," said parents Jane and Guy Gaudreau. "Family was everything to them. Through this event and the Foundation, we have the opportunity to continue the good work they would have done - supporting the causes that mattered most to them and touching the lives of those who need it most."
To learn more about the 2nd Annual Gaudreau Family 5K Run/Walk and Family Day, to sponsor, or to register, visit: www.runsignup.com/GaudreauFamily5K.
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