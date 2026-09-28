3 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #3

The son of former NBA player Popeye Jones was described by Elite Prospects as "A defenseman with an excellent frame. Jones' athleticism allows him to be a very good skater for a player of his size. He has excellent mobility and is solid both offensively and defensively. Jones gives a smart first pass and is also capable of utilizing his skating ability to bring the puck up himself. He has good hockey sense and is an asset on the power play thanks to his mobility, puck-handling, and a very dangerous slap shot."