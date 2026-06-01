4 Potential Free Agent Fits For Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner If He Walks

Who could sign Boone Jenner this off-season if he leaves the Blue Jackets?
The Columbus Blue Jackets are entering the off-season with multiple pending free agents. Boone Jenner is among them, as he can become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) on July 1.
With Jenner being the Blue Jackets' captain, it would be significant if he ends up signing with another team this summer. He has been the heart of the Blue Jackets' roster for a while now, but it is certainly possible that he could end up playing for a different team next season.
Due to this, let's look at four teams that could sign Jenner if he hits the free agent market next month.
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings could be a team to keep an eye on if Jenner tests free agency. They need to improve their top nine if they hope to snap their 10-year playoff drought next season, and Jenner could help them do just that. When looking at Detroit's roster, Jenner could slot well on their third line, either at center or on the wing. However, he could also compete with Andrew Copp for their second-line center spot if they do not land another top-six center this off-season.
New Jersey Devils
It wouldn't necessarily be surprising if the Devils made a push for Jenner this summer. They could use more secondary offensive production and could use a boost at their third-line center spot. With this, Jenner would have the potential to be a good fit on New Jersey, but it also sting to see the Blue Jackets captain sign with one of Columbus' division rivals.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild are another team to watch when it comes to Jenner. They desperately need to improve down the middle if they hope to go on a real run next season. With Jenner being the top pending UFA center who can hit the market on July 1, it would not be shocking if the Wild are among the teams that pursue him if he does not re-sign with the Blue Jackets. He would be a good addition to the Wild's middle six.
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers have multiple needs to address during the off-season. One of them is an upgrade at their third-line center spot, and Jenner stands out as a perfect potential target for them. This is because he would not only give them another forward who can chip in offensively but also plays a heavy game. This is something the Oilers could use more of as they look to keep their Stanley Cup window open.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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