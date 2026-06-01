4 Potential Free Agent Fits For Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner If He Walks

The Red Wings could be a team to keep an eye on if Jenner tests free agency. They need to improve their top nine if they hope to snap their 10-year playoff drought next season, and Jenner could help them do just that. When looking at Detroit's roster, Jenner could slot well on their third line, either at center or on the wing. However, he could also compete with Andrew Copp for their second-line center spot if they do not land another top-six center this off-season.