30 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #30

In 2008, the Jackets put him on waivers and reported to Syracuse. On December 20, he signed a deal in the KHL and left North America for good. After playing for years in Sweden and Finland, he would retire. After retiring, he would go into coaching, where he would coach in Finland from 2014 to 2023. He became an asst. coach for Kölner Haie in the DEL in 2024 and will be coaching Tappara in Finland for the upcoming season.