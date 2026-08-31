31 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #31

He compiled a career record of 45-55-12 with Columbus and had a save % of .907%. The Jackets traded him to Ottawa on March 4, 2009, and he and a 2009 second-round pick went to Ottawa in exchange for Antoine Vermette. The pick the CBJ sent to Ottawa would wind up being Robin Lehner. Leclaire would retire on November 12, 2012. Leclaire was also in net for Columbus and gave up the first career goal to future Hall-of-Fame and all-time leading goal scorer Alex Ovechkin.