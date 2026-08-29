33 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #33

Petteri Nummelin - Played for Columbus after being drafted by the Blue Jackets in the 5th round of the 2000 Draft. Nummelin played 61 games in the franchise's inaugural season, scoring 4 goals and totaling 16 points. After that season, the Finn returned to Europe and played in Switzerland until his 2006 NHL return, when he played for the Minnesota Wild. After three NHL seasons, he returned to Europe again, where he would finally retire in 2018-19.