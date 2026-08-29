33 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #33

The Columbus Blue Jackets have had a lot of players don the Union Blue in their history. But only a handful have worn 33.
Let's look at the players that have worn the number.
Who Wore It First?
- Petteri Nummelin - Played for Columbus after being drafted by the Blue Jackets in the 5th round of the 2000 Draft. Nummelin played 61 games in the franchise's inaugural season, scoring 4 goals and totaling 16 points. After that season, the Finn returned to Europe and played in Switzerland until his 2006 NHL return, when he played for the Minnesota Wild. After three NHL seasons, he returned to Europe again, where he would finally retire in 2018-19.
Who Wore It Last?
- Markus Hännikäinen - Played four seasons with the CBJ from 2015 to 2019 and totaled 15 points. He was traded to the Arizona Coyotes in February of 2020. Hännikäinen chose to remain in Finland after COVID-19 and currently plays in Germany.
Who Wore It Best?
- Freddy Modin - Modin played 176 games as a Jacket. He scored 39 goals and totaled 89 points. On March 3, 2010, he was traded to the LA Kings in exchange for future considerations. He came back to Columbus and worked in the front office for a few years.
Others That Have Worn #33
- Jamie Allison - Played in Columbus from 01 to 03 and had one career point. Played four more seasons after Columbus and retired in 2007.
- Jeremy Reich - Played 9 games for the CBJ during the 03-04 season and had one career point in Columbus. The 45-year-old played in the Chinook Hockey League in Alberta last season.
- Tomáš Kubalík - Kubalík played 12 games over two seasons from 2010 to 2012. After his time in Columbus, he never played another NHL game. He returned to Europe in 2013, where he's been ever since. He played in Germany last season.
- Adrian Aucoin - Aucoin played 18 seasons in the NHL and has 1108 games under his belt. He played 36 games for Columbus during the 12-13 season and totaled 4 points. He retired in the summer of 2013 after his one season in Columbus.
There are 33 days until the season debut for the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive, and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. Share your thoughts by commenting on the article below on THN.com or by creating your own post in our community forum.