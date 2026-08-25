37 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #37

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 37 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #37.
Let's take a look.
Mattias Timander - 2001-02 - Timander was drafted in the 9th round of the 1992 NHL Draft by the Boston Bruins.
Timander was taken by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2000 NHL Expansion Draft. After playing for the Jackets during their first two years of existence, he was traded to the New York Islanders in 2002. He finished his CBJ career by playing in 154 games and totaling 22 points.
When the lockout of 2004-05 happened, Timander left for his home country of Sweden, where he played until he retired in May of 2013.
Darrel Scoville - 2003-04 - Scoville was undrafted out of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
Scoville played in 10 games as a Blue Jacket during the 03-04 season and had 1 point. He spent the majority of his time playing for the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL.
He left for Europe in 2005 and played the next five seasons in Poland. He then left and played a single season in Italy before retiring in 2011.
Joe Motzko - 2006-07 - Motzko was undrafted out of Bemidji, Minnesota.
After playing four years at St. Cloud State University, the Columbus Blue Jackets signed Motzko. He would go on to play 11 games for Columbus and record 1 point. He spent the majority of his time playing for the Syracuse Crunch, where he had back-to-back 60-point-plus seasons.
On January 26, 2007, he was traded by the Blue Jackets, along with Mark Hartigan, to the Anaheim Ducks for Curtis Glencross and Zenon Konopka.
In 2009, he left for Europe and played six seasons before retiring in 2016. He played in Germany, Poland, and Italy.
Darcy Campbell - 2007 - Campbell was undrafted out of Airdrie, Alberta.
Campbell was signed as a free agent with the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 19, 2007, and made his NHL debut on March 30th. That would be the only NHL game Campbell would play in.
On January 22, 2008, Campbell was traded to the Colorado Avalanche for Mark Rycroft. He would never play in another NHL game after leaving Columbus. From there, he would play in the AHL, ECHL, CHL, Finland, Czechia, Germany, and Italy.
He retired in 2014.
Sean Collins - 2015 - Collins was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 7th round of the 2008 NHL Draft.
After Collins left Cornell University, he spent the next three seasons playing for the AHL's Springfield Falcons. He was called up by Columbus a few times, totaling 19 games and three points.
On July 1, 2015, Collins left the Blue Jackets as a free agent and signed a one-year contract with the Washington Capitals.
In 2016, Collins left for Europe, where he's played ever since. He's played in the KHL, DEL, LIIGA, Switzerland, and three seasons in Austria. He is signed to play his first season in the EIHL for the Sheffield Steelers of the EIHL in England.
Markus Hännikäinen - 2018-19 - Hännikäinen was undrafted out of Helsinki, Finland.
Hännikäinen had signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 20, 2015. Over parts of four seasons, he played in 91 games for Columbus and had 15 points, which included 8 goals. He spent most of his time playing for the Lake Erie/Cleveland Monsters.
In February of 2020, Hännikäinen was traded by the Blue Jackets to the Arizona Coyotes, ending his time with Columbus.
Hännikäinen left for his native Finland when the COVID pandemic hit and never returned. He's played in the KHL(Finland), DEL, and SHL, and signed with HC Litvínov in Czechia for 2025-26. For 26-27, he'll play for Jokerit in Finland and will captain the team.
Cameron Butler - 2024 - Butler was undrafted out of Ottawa, Ontario.
Butler signed an ATO with the Cleveland Monsters late in the season of 22-23. On March 16, 2023, he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
He played in one career NHL game for the CBJ. In that game, he only played 54 seconds because he arrived at the game just minutes before the start of the game after being called up from Cleveland due to a late Boone Jenner scratch.
He spent most of his time playing for the Monsters. After playing 37 games in 2024-25, Butler was traded to the Minnesota Wild on June 26, 2025, for ex-Monster Brendan Guance.
He will play for the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins next season.
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