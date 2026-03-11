4 Blue Jackets Contract Extension Candidates To Watch

The Blue Jackets have some contract extension candidates to keep an eye on.
Now that the 2026 NHL trade deadline has passed, the possibility of the Columbus Blue Jackets signing some of their players to contract extensions should not be ruled out.
Because of this, let's take a look at four contract extension candidates for the Blue Jackets with the final stretch of the regular-season here.
Boone Jenner, C/LW
Boone Jenner is undoubtedly an extension candidate to watch for the Blue Jackets. He is the captain of the Blue Jackets and has been an important part of their roster for several years now. Due to this, it would certainly make sense for the Blue Jackets to keep him around beyond this season.
In 49 games this season with Columbus, Jenner has recorded nine goals, 29 points, and 107 hits.
Charlie Coyle, C
Charlie Coyle is another pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) who the Blue Jackets should aim to keep around. The Massachusetts native has proven to be a fantastic addition to their roster this season, as he has provided them with plenty of offense and solid defensive play.
In 64 games this season with the Blue Jackets, Coyle has 16 goals, 35 assists, 51 points, and a plus-7 rating.
Mason Marchment, LW/RW
The Blue Jackets' decision to acquire Mason Marchment from the Seattle Kraken earlier this season has paid off in a big way. In 22 games with the Blue Jackets since the trade, he has recorded 11 goals, 19 points, and a plus-11 rating.
The fit between the Blue Jackets and Marchment has been excellent. Thus, the Blue Jackets should work hard to extend him.
Adam Fantilli, C
Adam Fantilli is a pending restricted free agent (RFA), so the Blue Jackets could wait until the summer to extend him. Yet, with the 21-year-old center being a massive part of the Blue Jackets' future, he undoubtedly warrants a spot on this list.
Fantilli has appeared in 64 games this season with Columbus, where he has 18 goals and 47 points. He has also been heating up down the stretch, posting five goals and 10 points over his last nine games.