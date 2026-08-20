42 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #42

Adams went on to play until the 2008-09 season. In January of 2009, Adams retired from the league and became a player agent. He was hired by the Buffalo Sabres as a Development Coach in 2009 and has held various positions including Asst. Coach, Director, Youth Hockey Supervisor, Vice President, and Sr. VP of Business Administration. On June 16, 2020, however, he was promoted to the big job of General Manager of the Sabres. He was let go last season as GM, but is still a Senior Advisor for the Sabres.