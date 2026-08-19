43 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #43

David Ling is a forgotten tough guy for the Blue Jackets. Standing at 5-foot-10 and weighing in at 204 pounds, he was a bulldog-type player. Ling had seasons where he fought 10 and 12 times. He fought guys like Jarkko Ruutu and Jeremy Stevenson, as well as Jordin Tootoo. He played alongside Jody Shelley during the two seasons where he was fighting a lot. Having those two on the same team had to be pretty intimidating for other teams, knowing that at any time you might be called to fight one of them.