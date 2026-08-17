45 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #45

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 45 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #45.
Let's take a look.
Jody Shelley - 2001-2008 - Undrafted out of Thompson, MB, CAN.
Jody Shelley is the Original Columbus Blue Jackets enforcer. On February 17th, 2001, he was called up for his NHL debut. In that game, he fought two Pittsburgh Penguins, Steve McKenna and Krzysztof Oliwa, and would instantly become a Blue Jacket legend. It would be the only game he played that season. He would go on to fight 119 times in his CBJ career. He had seasons where he fought 28 times, 27, and 30. In seven years with Columbus, he had 29 total points; in one season, he had 30 fights alone. During those seasons of 28, 27, and 30 fights, he had over 206 PIMS in all three seasons. He was even given the honor of fighting legendary enforcer Bob Probert on four occasions. Off the ice, Shelley is one of the nicest guys you could ever meet.
Shelley was traded to the San Jose Sharks on January 29, 2008, traded to the New York Rangers on February 12, 2010, and then signed with the Philadelphia Flyers on July 1, 2010. In August of 2013, he retired from playing and joined the Blue Jackets as the team ambassador, where he also serves as a color analyst for the Blue Jackets TV broadcasts.
The Town of Yarmouth declared July 13, 2013, as Jody Shelley Day, and honoured Shelley by renaming Cottage Street as Jody Shelley Drive, and also renumbering the Mariners Centre, the local winter sports facility, as 45 Jody Shelley Drive, after his jersey number.
Lukáš Sedlák - 2017-2019 - Drafted by the CBJ in the 6th round in 2011.
Sedlák played 162 games for Columbus before, in a surprising move, leaving North America to sign in the KHL. After three years in Russia, he enacted his NHL out-clause, signing with the Colorado Avalanche and his former Monsters coach Jared Bednar. After just three games, the Avs put him on waivers, where he was claimed by another former coach, John Tortorella. After just 27 games, he asked to have his contract terminated so that he could return to Czechia. He remains in his home country playing for HC Dynamo Pardubice, where he has been the captain for the last three seasons.
Gavin Brindley - Drafted in the 2nd round of the 2023 by Columbus.
Brindley quickly became a fan favorite, mostly because his best friend, Adam Fantilli, also played for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Unfortunately for Brindley, however, he never got a real shot to make the CBJ. Brindley struggled with the Cleveland Monsters after making his pro debut. Playing in 52 AHL games, he could only muster 17 points.
On June 27, 2025, Brindley was traded to the Colorado Avalanche for Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood. Fans immediately ripped the Blue Jackets for trading him, but after seeing what Coyle alone did last year for the CBJ, those critical comments are nowhere to be seen now.
Don Waddell was asked why he traded Brindley, and his response was pretty straightforward: "We felt we had enough small players on the team." Enough said.
Brindley signed a two-year contract extension with the Avs on November 11, 2025. He had 13 points in 56 games for Colorado.
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