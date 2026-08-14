48 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #48

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 48 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #48.
Let's take a look.
Marc Methot - 2006-12 - Methot was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the 6th round of the 2003 NHL Draft.
Methot played six years and 275 games for the CBJ, totaling 51 points on the Columbus blue line. He was the definition of a defensive defenseman.
On July 1, 2012, he was traded to the Ottawa Senators for future CBJ Captain Nick Foligno. After the trade to Ottawa, he would play another 349 NHL games.
He retired during the 2018-19 season after playing 9 games.
Cody Goloubef - 2011-18 - Goloubef was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2008 NHL Draft.
Goloubef played 5-plus years in Columbus and totaled 96 games. The defenseman totaled 18 points in those 96 games. He spent most of his time playing in the AHL for the Springfield Falcons and Cleveland Monsters. He totaled 77 points playing for the Columbus AHL organizations.
Columbus traded him to Colorado for Ryan Stanton on November 28, 2016. From there, he would bounce around the NHL until leaving for Europe in 2022. He signed to play for the Dundas Real McCoys of the Allan Cup Hockey League, a league that plays in Ontario in 24-25, but hasn't played since.
Calvin Thürkauf - 2019-20 - Thürkauf was a fourth round pick in 2016.
Calvin Thürkauf played a total of three NHL games in 2020 and had zero points. He played 514 games for the Monsters across three seasons.
He left for Europe in 2020 after COVID and never returned. He spent the last three years as the Captain of HC Lugano. He also represented Switzerland in the World Championships and the 2026 Olympic Games, where he totaled 14 points in 28 international games.
Who was your favorite #48?
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