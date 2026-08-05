57 Days Until Opening Night: Steve Heinze

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 57 days until the home opener at Nationwide Arena. Today, we talk about Columbus Blue Jackets Original Steve Heinze.
Steve Heinze, despite his short time in Columbus, remains one of the more iconic players to have played for the CBJ. Was it his name and number combination? Probably, but he did have a very good season in Columbus.
Heinze was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, grew up in North Andover, Massachusetts, and played college hockey at Boston College. It was only right, then, that he played the first nine years of his career for the Boston Bruins after being chosen 60th overall in the 1988 NHL Draft.
In 2000, however, Heinze was left exposed for either the Minnesota Wild or Columbus Blue Jackets to pick in the expansion draft. Columbus decided to choose him with their 15th pick in the draft.
Steve Heinze only played 65 games for the Blue Jackets in 2000-01 before being flipped to the Buffalo Sabres at the trade deadline. He would score 22 goals and total 42 points. Everyone loved how he played and was excited about his playmaking. But sadly, it would only last 65 games.
Not too many players back then were happy about being exposed in the expansion draft, with a few choosing not to play, but for Heinze, there was one thing that came out of it that he would cherish.
Heinze has a very recognizable last name, and because of this, he wanted to wear #57 while in Boston but was refused by the Bruins GM, who denied it because "Only Ray Bourque could wear an unorthodox number (77)." The Columbus Blue Jackets were happy to honor his request and gave him the now iconic #57.
Heinze went on to play another two seasons for the Kings and then retired after the 02-03 season.
In his 12-year NHL career, Heinze appeared in 694 games. He scored 178 goals and added 158 assists.
There are 57 days left until the home opener at NWA, and today we honor CBJ O.G., Steve Heinze.
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