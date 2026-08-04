58 Days Until Opening Night: Lumber Jacket David Savard

He would make the Blue Jackets on a full-time basis in 2013 and never look back. From that point on, Savard became the steady defenseman that the CBJ needed. His second season in the NHL was his career year in terms of points production and still is to this day. He played in all 82 games, scored 11 goals, had 36 points, had 10 power-play points, and played 23 minutes a game on average. He also had 105 blocks and 195 hits. The 2016-17 season saw the CBJ have their best season in their young history, and Savard had a good season as well. Although he only had 23 points, he had a team-best +- of +33, had 126 blocks, and 127 hits.