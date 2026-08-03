59 Days Until Opening Night: The Yegor Chinakhov Saga

Later in 2023, there were rumors that he was "unhappy" in Columbus and may want out. His agent, Shumi Babaev, told THN Columbus that "At the moment, there are no conversations about a trade on our part. He likes Columbus, both the team and the city." He went on to tell us that "We are in touch with the General Manager (Jarmo); the only thing Yegor wants is to have more ice time, feel the coach's trust, and help the team win more games. He's very happy after yesterday's game. Felt great on the new line."