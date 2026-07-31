62 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #62

Labanc was signed by Columbus on October 5, 2024, just before the season. After playing 8 seasons with the San Jose Sharks, Labanc was on a PTO with the New Jersey Devils when Don Waddell plucked him away. Labanc played in 34 games for Columbus in the 24-25 season before going down due to injury. He scored 2 goals and had 12 points while playing 10:30 a game. Labanc did fairly well in his role. He was scratched a lot, but when he got his chance to play, he was usually noticeable. He had four points in his first five games to start the season, and fans were excited to see what he could do. As of right now, Labanc doesn't have an NHL deal, but there are rumors that he is getting interest from Europe. He played for the Shanghai Dragons of the KHL last season and will be playing for SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers in Switzerland next season.