62 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #62
The Columbus Blue Jackets have only had four players wear #62 in their history, and in a weird twist, three of them have been since 2023. They haven't had any real impact players wear the number in their short 25-year history, but that could change one day.
Let's take a look at who has put on the #62 Union Blue Jersey.
Alex Broadhurst - Draft: Chicago, 7th round - 199th overall - 2011
Broadhurst was traded by Chicago to Columbus on June 30, 2015, along with Brandon Saad and Michael Paliotta, for Artem Anisimov, Jeremy Morin, Corey Tropp, Marko Dano, and Columbus' 4th-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft. He would only play in a pair of games for the CBJ during the 2017-18 season. Where Broadhurst would excel would be in the AHL for the Cleveland Monsters. He played in 229 games for Cleveland, scoring 48 goals and totaling 132 points. On February 25, 2019, he was traded to the Winnipeg Jets. He would play 2019-20 with the San Diego Gulls, and then leave for Europe. He spent two seasons in Liiga and the last four playing in the KHL. He is signed to play for the Fischtown Pinguins of the DEL in 26-27.
Samuel Kňažko - Draft: Columbus, 3rd round - 78th overall - 2020
Kňažko's scouting report from Elite Prospects reads as follows: "Kňažko's passing skills are refined for a defenseman. He can find players in the seam and on the breakout with great accuracy. He's comfortable with making plays from his backhand and makes sharp passes with good power behind them. His mobility stood out; he has the skating ability to be effective defending against the rush and during long cycles." Unfortunately for Kňažko, he's a left-shot defenseman, and that's not something that the Blue Jackets really needed at any level, so he became expendable. After playing in only two NHL games and three seasons with the Monsters, he was not tendered a contract and became a free agent. He will play for HC Vítkovice in Czechia next season.
Kevin Labanc - Draft: San Jose, 6th round - 171st overall - 2014
Labanc was signed by Columbus on October 5, 2024, just before the season. After playing 8 seasons with the San Jose Sharks, Labanc was on a PTO with the New Jersey Devils when Don Waddell plucked him away. Labanc played in 34 games for Columbus in the 24-25 season before going down due to injury. He scored 2 goals and had 12 points while playing 10:30 a game. Labanc did fairly well in his role. He was scratched a lot, but when he got his chance to play, he was usually noticeable. He had four points in his first five games to start the season, and fans were excited to see what he could do. As of right now, Labanc doesn't have an NHL deal, but there are rumors that he is getting interest from Europe. He played for the Shanghai Dragons of the KHL last season and will be playing for SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers in Switzerland next season.
As of right now, no other player is scheduled to wear #62 in the immediate future for the CBJ, but surely someday someone will take that number who will have an impact on the team.
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