64 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #64

There have only been two players wear the #64 for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Unfortunately for Columbus, neither one of them made a significant impact for Columbus. Cleveland is a different story, however.
Trey Fix-Wolansky - 2019-25
Many people thought, despite being drafted so late in the draft and his diminutive size —5-foot-7, 180 pounds —he would turn out to be a really good winger in the NHL. So far, he’s yet to be able to show his talent at the NHL level.
Fix-Wolansky played three seasons in the WHL for the Edmonton Oil Kings. In those three seasons, he played 206 games, scored 93 goals, and had 245 points. His production improved year after year, so many thought he could translate that into the pros.
He made his full-season pro debut during the 2019-20 season for the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters. He would play in 43 games, score 12 goals, and end with 26 points. The following season, he suffered a leg injury that required surgery, limiting him to only nine games. But even in those limited games, he would have nine points.
In the 2021-22 season, Fix-Wolansky played in 53 games and had 33 points, but more importantly, on February 8th, 2022, he would make his NHL debut. Fix-Wolansky would score in his debut against the Washington Capitals, taking a pass and sneaking the puck by Phoenix Copley. He finished playing in six games for Columbus that season, netting two points. He had five shots in those six games and had an average time on ice of around six minutes.
TFW's breakout season in the AHL would be the 2022-23 season. He would score 29 goals and total 71 points in 61 games. He set career highs in goals, assists, points, games played, and power-play goals. Fix-Wolansky played in nine games for the CBJ, scoring only one goal. He did average almost 13 minutes a game, however.
Fix-Wolansky had two very good seasons in 23-24 and 24-25. In each season, he finished with 26 goals and 60 points. Despite having an unreal career for Cleveland over the last seven years, Fix-Wolansky never got an extended chance to prove he could be an everyday NHL player and was not tendered a contract in 2025. He went on to sign a deal with the New York Rangers. He would never play for the Rangers, but played 72 games for the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, scoring 31 goals and totaling 55 points.
He is signed with the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks for next season.
TFW is generally considered the greatest player in Monsters' history. He leads the Monsters franchise with 112 goals, 147 assists, and 259 points. His goals, assists, and points records are fairly safe, but Owen Sillinger and Luca Del Bel Belluz are within 120 points of him.
Tyler Motte - 2017
Tyler Motte was the first player to wear #64 for the Blue Jackets, although it wasn't for very long.
Motte was traded to Columbus by Chicago with Artemi Panarin and the NY Islanders' 6th-round pick (previously acquired; Columbus selected Jonathan Davidsson) in the 2017 NHL Draft for Brandon Saad, Anton Forsberg, and Columbus' 5th-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, June 23, 2017.
Motte would go on to play in 31 games for the Blue Jackets, scoring 3 goals and 5 points, while averaging 9:56 per game of ice time.
Later that season, Motte was traded to Vancouver by Columbus with Jussi Jokinen for Thomas Vanek on February 26, 2018.
The St. Clair, Michigan native went on to play four more seasons in Vancouver. After playing with the Detroit Red Wings in 24-25, He played in the AHL for Charlotte in 25-26. Motte currently sits without a contract after playing nine NHL seasons.
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