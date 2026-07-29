64 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #64

Fix-Wolansky had two very good seasons in 23-24 and 24-25. In each season, he finished with 26 goals and 60 points. Despite having an unreal career for Cleveland over the last seven years, Fix-Wolansky never got an extended chance to prove he could be an everyday NHL player and was not tendered a contract in 2025. He went on to sign a deal with the New York Rangers. He would never play for the Rangers, but played 72 games for the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, scoring 31 goals and totaling 55 points.