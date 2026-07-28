65 Days Until Opening Night: Luca Del Bel Belluz

LDBB is a shifty center with smooth hands. Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing in at 184 pounds, he’s able to make sharp turns while handling the puck, all while continuing to attack the defense and looking for his teammates to make some plays. With his size, he would most likely be used on the wing in the NHL, but given his experience taking and winning face-offs and being a playmaker, this could make him a valuable asset down the road playing wing for the CBJ. He is described as a sharpshooter by scouts and could score when he wanted to in Junior. Scouts have knocked him for his skating ability and physical play. His size doesn’t translate to having a very physical game, but with his scoring touch and play-making abilities, he can be used in other ways.