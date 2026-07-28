65 Days Until Opening Night: Luca Del Bel Belluz

Del Bel Belluz was drafted in 2022, #44 overall, by Columbus.
When Luca Del Bel Belluz told reporters at development camp a couple of years ago that he would be turning pro, Blue Jackets and Monsters fans were excited. He had served his required time in Junior, so we knew he was on his way, but hearing him say it meant it was real.
Del Bel Belluz was drafted in 2022, #44 overall, by Columbus, a pick that some considered a steal at the time. Later in 2022, he would sign his entry-level contract with the CBJ. The Mississauga Steelheads of the OHL drafted the Woodbridge, Ontario product, and then, in his final year, he was traded to the Sarnia Sting, also of the OHL.
In his first year with the Steelheads, he played in 58 games and was only able to muster six points. His second season would be derailed by COVID-19 as the OHL canceled the season. His third year saw him have his breakout year. In 68 games, he would score 30 goals and have 76 points. In his last season, he played in 34 games for Mississauga before being traded. He would go on to score 20 goals and 41 points for the Steelheads. After being traded to Sarnia, he played in 32 games, scoring 20 goals and 46 points. He would also play in 16 playoff games for Sarnia, scoring 15 points. Another CBJ draft pick, Ole-Julian Bjørgvik-Holm, was also a teammate of his with Mississauga.
LDBB is a shifty center with smooth hands. Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing in at 184 pounds, he’s able to make sharp turns while handling the puck, all while continuing to attack the defense and looking for his teammates to make some plays. With his size, he would most likely be used on the wing in the NHL, but given his experience taking and winning face-offs and being a playmaker, this could make him a valuable asset down the road playing wing for the CBJ. He is described as a sharpshooter by scouts and could score when he wanted to in Junior. Scouts have knocked him for his skating ability and physical play. His size doesn’t translate to having a very physical game, but with his scoring touch and play-making abilities, he can be used in other ways.
The 2023-24 season was his rookie season as a pro, and he would spend the season with the Cleveland Monsters. Del Bel Belluz played 59 games, scoring 9 goals and totaling 31 points. In the Calder Cup Playoffs, he played 9 games and had two points.
On April 16th, he would be called up to make his NHL debut against the Carolina Hurricanes. Although he only played 9:35 of the game, he would make it count. On his first NHL shot, he would blister the puck past the Hurricanes' goalie to score his first NHL goal.
After the game, he, along with all the other Monsters who were playing for Columbus, were returned to Cleveland for the final weekend of the regular season. The Monsters would go on to win out thanks to the returning players and make a deep playoff run.
The 2024-25 season saw Del Bel Belluz take a major step forward in his pro career. For the Cleveland Monsters, he played in 61 games, scored 27 goals, and totaled 53 points. His 27 goals led the team, his 26 assists were third, and his 53 points were third on the team as well. He also led the team with a plus-6 rating.
He was also called up to play for the Blue Jackets starting on January 9th, 2024. He immediately scored a goal and had an assist in his season debut. He played in 16 games last season, totaling 2 goals and 8 points. He was sent back just as the 4-Nations break hit and would stay in Cleveland for the remainder of the year.
Last season was another all-star year for the young forward. He led Cleveland in goals, assists, and points during the regular season, as well as leading the team in total playoff points. He played 14 games for the CBJ and only had a single point, but he showed flashes of what he could be.
It was clear that if he were given a chance, he could produce. LDBB is a good young player who should probably lead the Monsters in goals and points this upcoming season if he doesn't make the CBJ. I could easily see him scoring 30 goals and topping 60-65 points should he play the full season with the Monsters.
The fear is that he becomes another Trey Fix-Wolansky and just never has a chance to break through with the Blue Jackets. He has one year left on his ELC and will be looking to have a big year next year, either in Columbus or Cleveland, but hopefully it's Columbus.
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