66 Days Until Opening Night: Mario Lemieux

Amassing 1723 career points in just 915 games, Lemieux is arguably the greatest player of all-time. That's a hotly contested opinion too, especially in Pittsburgh.
How did the CBJ do against Lemieux? Well, let's just say the Blue Jackets were lucky that they caught Lemieux when he had just come out of retirement.
Super Mario only played two games against the Blue Jackets, one in the 00-01 season, and one in the 02-03 season. He had 167 combined points in those two seasons, and could not muster a single point against Columbus. That's a win!
In those two games he had zero points, was a minus-3, had 6 shots, and played 25:40 per game.
The expansion Jackets managed to miss Lemieux, but would up having to face Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin for the next 20-plus years.
Although not officially retired by the NHL, the #66 worn by Lemieux has never been worn by any Columbus Blue Jackets player.
Josh Ho-Sang of the New York Islanders was the last player to wear #66, and he did it with the blessing of Lemieux. T.J. Brodie of the Calgary Flames also wore it in 2011.
There's no question who the best player to have ever worn #66 is.
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