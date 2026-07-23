70 Days Until Opening Night: Joonas Korpisalo

During his time backing up Bobrovsky, he racked up 90 games played in four seasons, 81 of those being starts. He was backing up one of the best active goalies in the game, so it was going to be hard for him to get playing time, but when he did play, he usually played well. Early in his career, the team couldn’t seem to score when Korpisalo was playing, so he seemed to be always doing it on his own. But as the years went on, that seemed to correct itself.