71 Days Until Opening Night: Nick Foligno

Nick Foligno was drafted 28th overall in 2006.
Nick Foligno was traded to Columbus from the Ottawa Senators on July 1st, 2012, and that’s where the legendary story begins for him. He had already spent five years in Ottawa, racking up 148 points. It looked like it was the start of a promising career. And then in 2012, the Senators made some changes. They decided they wanted Marc Methot and sent Foligno back in exchange. Many people don’t realize that the Senators tried trading for Rick Nash just before this trade, but Nash refused to be sent to Ottawa. The Jackets signed Foligno to a three-year deal a few days after the trade.
Foligno’s first couple of seasons in Columbus were as expected. He had 19 points in 45 games played in a season that was shortened due to a labor dispute. The following season of 2013-14 saw the CBJ make the playoffs for the first time since 2009. Foligno would play in 70 games that season, scoring 18 goals and 39 points. But more importantly, he had two goals in the playoffs, one of which was an iconic game-winner inside Nationwide Arena versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The 2014-15 season was destroyed by injuries. But it was also Nick Foligno's best year points-wise that he would have in his entire career. He played in 79 games, scored 31 goals, and had 42 assists for 73 points. He and Ryan Johansen were the two healthiest players on the team and literally carried them. There was no better year for it to happen, as Foligno would make the 2015 All-Star Game, which was held in Columbus. He would also get Byng and Selke votes that year and would score his first hat trick as well. At the end of that season, he was rewarded by being named Captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets. A well-deserved honor.
For the next few seasons, Foligno would not be able to replicate his points production from 14-15. But many people argue that he didn’t have to. That season, someone had to score goals and get assists, because there weren’t many guys on the ice who could. The Jackets, to that point, would have one of their worst years in terms of man-games lost. But his job was more than just scoring goals. He was a protector of his teammates on the ice. Nick would not hesitate to fight, and on more than one occasion, would knock guys to the ice with one punch.
The Jackets would go on to make the playoffs for a franchise-record four straight seasons, being led by Captain Nick Foligno. Beating the Tampa Bay Lightning should definitely be a line on his resume, as well as beating the Maple Leafs in the bubble in 2020. Who could forget the crazy eyes he gave Steven Stamkos during the historic sweep of Tampa?
Sadly, in 2021, Foligno would agree to be traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs for a 2021 first-round pick. Columbus was headed in a rebuild direction, and this gave Foligno the chance to chase a championship. The Leafs didn’t win that year, and later in July, he would sign with Boston. He played two seasons there, which ended with Foligno being on the receiving end of a historic loss this time.
In June of 2023, he signed with Chicago, seemingly as protection for top overall pick Connor Bedard. He played in 74 games for the Blackhawks and had 37 points. His 37 points for Chicago are tied for the fifth-highest of his career.
Nick was named Captain of the Chicago Blackhawks before the 24-25 season. He played in 78 games for Chicago, scoring 15 goals and totaling 35 points. Last season, he was traded to the Minnesota Wild and would play with his brother.
Captain Nick Foligno currently sits 5th all-time in games played for Columbus at 599. He’s also 4th all-time in goals with 142, 5th in assists with 192, and 5th in points with 334. He’s 7th all-time in power-play goals with 33 and had no short-handed goals. His 466 PIMs rank 6th all-time in CBJ history, and he has 27 fights for the Jackets, ranking 5th.
Off the ice, Foligno is just as much of a Captain. He and his wife donated 1 million dollars to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus and Boston Children’s in 2016. Those two hospitals are credited with saving Foligno's daughter’s life, who had heart defects. They also run The Hearts Playbook, a foundation set up by the family to help families with doctors and hospitals ensure they get the best heart care possible.
Nick Foligno is a legend in Columbus. His stats will not scream Hall of Fame or jersey retirement, but Foligno’s body of work on and off the ice makes him every fan’s favorite player. Future Captains have big shoes to fill.
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