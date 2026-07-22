71 Days Until Opening Night: Nick Foligno

For the next few seasons, Foligno would not be able to replicate his points production from 14-15. But many people argue that he didn’t have to. That season, someone had to score goals and get assists, because there weren’t many guys on the ice who could. The Jackets, to that point, would have one of their worst years in terms of man-games lost. But his job was more than just scoring goals. He was a protector of his teammates on the ice. Nick would not hesitate to fight, and on more than one occasion, would knock guys to the ice with one punch.