72 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #72

The Columbus Blue Jackets have had many players don the Union Blue in their history. The number 72 has only been worn twice, however.
Let's look at the players that have worn the number.
At the 2022 Season Ticket Holder event held just before the season started, John Davidson held a Q&A in the lower bowl of Nationwide Arena. Davidson raved about how great a camp Carson Meyer was having, and he wasn't wrong. Carson was standing out among all the young guys who were trying to make the team.
But on October 12th, opening night on the road vs. Carolina, Meyer hadn't made the team and would be sent to Cleveland. Liam Foudy would instead be on the opening roster, leaving many to wonder why Meyer, a Columbus area resident, didn't get his shot.
Meyer would ultimately play in Cleveland for 34 games. During his time on Lake Erie, he would score 9 goals and 26 points. He also got called up to Columbus a few times. He played in 14 games and could only muster one assist. He also suffered from the injury bug, as did lots of guys.
On June 23rd, the CBJ signed him to a one-year contract extension, giving him another chance to make an impact. He will be on a loaded Monster team and has a chance to help them do something special. He's played in 117 games in his short career and has 73 points. Playing on a .62 ppg pace, he's been able to put up some productive numbers.
Meyer is no stranger to adversity. During his time at Miami University, specifically his sophomore year, he went through a tremendous slump. He was also having health issues, which included loss of appetite, fatigue, frequent nausea, and malnourishment, all of which are not ideal for an athlete of any kind. In February 2018, Meyer passed a tapeworm, which seemed to be the cause of all his issues. This medical issue caused him to seek a transfer away from Miami, where he would land at Ohio State. He would play in 71 games for the Buckeyes and score 53 points. During his two seasons at Miami, he would have 36 points. He was healthy again, and it showed.
Meyer was dealt another blow when he was not tendered a contract in the 2024 offseason. He signed with the Anaheim Ducks on July 3, 2024. He wouldn't play a single game for Anaheim in 25-25, and would instead spend his season with the AHL's San Diego Gulls, where he would play 29 games and total 21 points.
On July 1, 2025, Meyer would move on to his third team in two years after he signed with the Buffalo Sabres. He signed a two-way contract and played for the Rochester Americans. There, he played 55 games and totaled 31 points, while also wearing the "A" for the Americans. He is going into the final year of his contract.
Who Wore It Best: Sergei Bobrovsky
Sergei Bobrovsky is the CBJ goalie GOAT. Playing seven seasons in Columbus, Bob started 370 games and won 213 of them. Bobrovsky owns just about every goalie record there is for Columbus, too. He's #1 for most games played, Wins, Shutouts, and Time on Ice. He also owns 8 of the top 10 longest winning streaks in club history, with the record being 14. Bob also has 23 shootout wins, which is tops. His 2.41 GAA is by far the best, and his SV% of .921 is the best by a long shot, too.
Bobrovsky left for Florida in free agency in 2019 on a 7-year deal. In the first six years, Sergei has won 174 games. The first couple of years of his career didn't go too well, as he won a combined 42 games in two seasons.
But the last four years have been Hall-of-Fame-worthy for the Russian goalie. In the last four seasons, Bob has won 132 regular-season games. But more importantly, his career was saved by guiding his Panthers to three straight Stanley Cup Finals. Beaten by Vegas in 2023, he and the Panthers apparently decided that they would never lose another Cup Final again. They have won the last two Cups, beating the Edmonton Oilers in back-to-back years.
Sergei Bobrovsky cemented his Hall Of Fame status.
After a less-than-stellar season last year for his Florida Panthers, the 7-year contract he signed when he left Columbus has finished. He signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 1, 2026, and will attempt to take them to the promised land.
Salute to Sergei Bobrovsky and Carson Meyer.
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