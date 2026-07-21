72 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #72

Meyer is no stranger to adversity. During his time at Miami University, specifically his sophomore year, he went through a tremendous slump. He was also having health issues, which included loss of appetite, fatigue, frequent nausea, and malnourishment, all of which are not ideal for an athlete of any kind. In February 2018, Meyer passed a tapeworm, which seemed to be the cause of all his issues. This medical issue caused him to seek a transfer away from Miami, where he would land at Ohio State. He would play in 71 games for the Buckeyes and score 53 points. During his two seasons at Miami, he would have 36 points. He was healthy again, and it showed.