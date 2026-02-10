Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Powered by Roundtable
A Breakdown Of All The Ex-Blue Jackets In The Olympic Hockey Tournament cover image

A Breakdown Of All The Ex-Blue Jackets In The Olympic Hockey Tournament

Jason Newland
22m
Partner
243Members·3,071Posts
JasonNewland@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

The 2026 Men's Olympic Hockey Tournament starts tomorrow, and fans are getting excited. Zach Werenski and Elvis Merzlikins start the tournament against each other on Thursday.

But what about all the former Blue Jackets? CBJ fans always like watching former players, so let's take a look. 

  • Lukáš Sedlák - Czechia-&nbsp;Dynamo Pardubice - 2013-2019 w/CBJ
  • Oliver Bjorkstrand - Denmark - Tampa Bay Lightning - 2015-2022 w/CBJ
  • Joonas Korpisalo - Finland - Boston Bruins - 2015-2023 w/CBJ
  • Alexandre Texier - France - Montreal Canadiens - 2018-2024 w/CBJ
  • Thomas Larkin - Italy - Schwenninger Wild Wings - Drafted by CBJ in 2009
  • Alexander Wennberg - Sweden - San Jose Sharks - 2014-2020 w/CBJ
  • Calvin Thurkauf - Switzerland - HC Lugano - 2017-2020 w/CBJ
  • Tim Berni - Switzerland - ZSC Lions - 2021-2023 w/CBJ
  • Dean Kukan - Switzerland - SC Lions - 2015-2022 w/CBJ

Are there any former Jackets you'll be rooting for?

The United States and Latvia begin their respective tournaments against one another on Thursday at 3:10 PM Eastern.

Up Next: Zach Werenski and Elvis Merzlikins start their respective tournaments this week in Milan.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.  

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Tags:Team USATeam CanadaColumbus Blue JacketsCBJZach WerenskiMacklin Celebrini
Topics:Latest News
1