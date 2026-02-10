A Breakdown Of All The Ex-Blue Jackets In The Olympic Hockey Tournament

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Denmark - Tampa Bay Lightning - 2015-2022 w/CBJ
Joonas Korpisalo - Finland - Boston Bruins - 2015-2023 w/CBJ
Alexandre Texier - France - Montreal Canadiens - 2018-2024 w/CBJ
Thomas Larkin - Italy - Schwenninger Wild Wings - Drafted by CBJ in 2009
Alexander Wennberg - Sweden - San Jose Sharks - 2014-2020 w/CBJ
Calvin Thurkauf - Switzerland - HC Lugano - 2017-2020 w/CBJ
Tim Berni - Switzerland - ZSC Lions - 2021-2023 w/CBJ
Dean Kukan - Switzerland - SC Lions - 2015-2022 w/CBJ
Are there any former Jackets you'll be rooting for?
The United States and Latvia begin their respective tournaments against one another on Thursday at 3:10 PM Eastern.
Up Next: Zach Werenski and Elvis Merzlikins start their respective tournaments this week in Milan.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.