A Final Look At The Team Stats For The 2025-26 Columbus Blue Jackets

The 25-26 season for the Columbus Blue Jackets came to a disappointing end on Tuesday night, finishing with a record of 40-30-12 and 92 points. They finished 5th in the Metro.
Although the 25-26 season came to a disappointing end, the Columbus Blue Jackets, they actually had some team stats that were impressive. They also had some that were not so impressive.
Let's take a look at the team stats for the 2025-26 CBJ.
Team Notes Per CBJ PR
- Columbus finished the 2025-26 season with a 40-30-12 record, notching 40 wins for the second-straight season and in consecutive campaigns for the first time since 2017-18 (45-30-7) and 2018-19 (47-31-4).
- The club has posted a winning season for consecutive campaigns (40-33-9, 89 pts. in 2024-25) for the first time since the four-straight from 2016-20.
- The club’s 92 points this season are the fifth-highest point total in club history and the first time the team has topped 90 points and not made the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
- The Blue Jackets ended the campaign with a 20-13-8 record at Nationwide Arena, posting 20 wins on home ice for the 13th time in franchise history and for consecutive seasons.
- It is also only the fourth time in franchise history the club finished with 20 or more wins both at home and away in a season in franchise history (2013-14, 2016-17, 2018-19).
- Head Coach Rick Bowness posted a 20-10-5 record behind the bench for the Blue Jackets after being hired on Jan. 12 and tied the NHL record for fewest games to 10 wins with a franchise (11 games – 7th time, MR: Scott Arniel, Winnipeg in 2024-25).
- The Jackets scored the first goal of the game for the 50th time this season (32-11-7), tying Washington for the most instances in 2025-26. It was also tied for the most in a single season in franchise history (2013-14 & 2016-17).
- The club scored first 29 times at Nationwide Arena (18-8-3) this season, setting a new franchise record (27 in 2024-25).
Record - 40-30-12 - 92 points - Metro: 5th - East: 11th - League: 16th
Goals For - 246 - 18th in the NHL - They had 267 in 24-25
Goals Allowed - 251 - 19th in the NHL - They had 267 in 24-25
Goals For Per Game - 3.00 - 19th in the NHL - They had 3.26 in 24-25
Goals Allowed Per Game - 3.06 - 17th in the NHL - They had 3.26 in 24-25
Power Play % - 18.9% - 22nd in NHL - 19.5% in 24-25
Penalty Kill % - 76.0% - 28th in NHL - 77% in 24-25
Shots Taken Per Game - 29.4 - 6th in NHL - 29.0 in 24-25
Shots Allowed Per Game - 28.8 - 11th Most in NHL - 29.9 in 24-25
Faceoff Win % - 50.6 - 13th in NHL - 47.8 in 24-25
Goaltending Team Save % - .899 - 12th in NHL - 20th in 24-25 at .896
Shutouts For - 3 - 15th
Expected Goals Against Per 60 - 2.42 - 13th fewest
Expected Goals For Per 60 - 2.62 - 10th most in NHL
Quality Starts Per HockeyReference.com - 48
- Jet Greaves - 35
- Elvis Merzlikins - 13
Really Bad Starts Per HockeyReference.com (Starts with a SV% under 85%) - 17
- Elvis Merzlikins - 9
- Jet Greaves - 8
Shutouts Against - 4
Penalty Minutes Take Per Game - 7.9 - 14th fewest
Penalty Minutes Drawn Per Game - 7.42 - 5th fewest
High Danger Shots For - 192 - 3rd most in NHL
High Danger Shots Against - 163 - 16th Fewest in NHL
Takeaways From Other Team - 352 - 2nd Most in NHL
Giveaways To Other Team - 1135 - 11th Most in NHL
Defensive Zone Giveaways - 556 - 8th Most in NHL
Blocked Shots - 1104 - 10th Most in NHL
Hits Given - 1505 - 12th fewest in NHL
Hits Taken - 1412 - 3rd fewest in NHL
As you can see, the stats are all over the board. Despite missing the playoffs, the team had a decent year and finished ahead of last season, though only by a few points.
The "What-ifs?" of this season will linger for a long while. What if the Jackets had not blown all those third period leads early in the season? Had they not, they wouldn't have Rick Bowness, that's for sure. His future has seemingly been decided, as reports are out that he has signed with Columbus.
Next Up For Columbus: Don Waddell and Rick Bowness will talk to the media on Thursday.
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