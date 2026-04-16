A Final Look At The Team Stats For The 2025-26 Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus finished the 2025-26 season with a 40-30-12 record, notching 40 wins for the second-straight season and in consecutive campaigns for the first time since 2017-18 (45-30-7) and 2018-19 (47-31-4).

The club has posted a winning season for consecutive campaigns (40-33-9, 89 pts. in 2024-25) for the first time since the four-straight from 2016-20.

The club’s 92 points this season are the fifth-highest point total in club history and the first time the team has topped 90 points and not made the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Blue Jackets ended the campaign with a 20-13-8 record at Nationwide Arena, posting 20 wins on home ice for the 13th time in franchise history and for consecutive seasons.

It is also only the fourth time in franchise history the club finished with 20 or more wins both at home and away in a season in franchise history (2013-14, 2016-17, 2018-19).

Head Coach Rick Bowness posted a 20-10-5 record behind the bench for the Blue Jackets after being hired on Jan. 12 and tied the NHL record for fewest games to 10 wins with a franchise (11 games – 7th time, MR: Scott Arniel, Winnipeg in 2024-25).

The Jackets scored the first goal of the game for the 50th time this season (32-11-7), tying Washington for the most instances in 2025-26. It was also tied for the most in a single season in franchise history (2013-14 & 2016-17).