A Historical Look At The Damage Sidney Crosby Has Done To The Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets will welcome the Pittsburgh Penguins to Nationwide Arena on Friday night. The games are usually fun, but too often they wind up in the L column for the Blue Jackets.
One player is always at the forefront of those L's, and it's nemesis Sidney Crosby.
The Blue Jackets are 18-28-9 since Crosby joined the league, and 20-30-11 all time. They've also gone 3-8 in two postseason series against Pittsburgh.
Let's take a look at how Crosby has done against the CBJ during his career.
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Regular Season
Games Played: 49
Goals: 25
Assists: 46
Total Points: 71
Plus/Minus: +13
PIM: 40
Power Play Goals: 4
Power Play Assists: 16
GWG: 7
OTG: 2
Shots: 143
Playoffs
Games Played: 11
Goals: 2
Assists: 11
Total Points: 13
Plus/Minus: -4
PIM: 2
Power Play Goals: 1
Power Play Assists: 5
Shots: 35
Faceoff Win %: 52.2%
Since the two teams joined the Metro Division in 2013-14, his most productive season against the CBJ was in 2022-23, when he scored 10 points in 4 games. His least productive season was 2015-16, when he mustered only 2 points in 3 games.
Many Blue Jackets fans can't stand Sidney Crosby, but one day, when he retires, they will surely miss seeing 87 on the ice. Yes, he's brutalized the Blue Jackets throughout his career, knocked them out of the playoffs, and been a pest, but hockey fans love seeing superstars on the ice, and Crosby is still one of those.
With any luck, the Blue Jackets can win the game tomorrow and limit his effectiveness.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets take on the Pittsburgh Penguins this Friday at Nationwide Arena.
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