A Look At The Cleveland Monsters Free Agent Situation Going Into Free Agency

Mikael Pyyhtiä - Has arbitration rights. Not eligible for UFA until 2030 unless the team fails to qualify him an offer this Summer.

James Malatesta - Not eligible for UFA until 2031 unless the team fails to qualify him an offer this Summer.

Hunter McKown - Has arbitration rights. Not eligible for UFA until 2031 unless the team fails to qualify him an offer this Summer.

Jack Williams - Not eligible for UFA until 2030 unless the team fails to qualify him an offer this Summer.

Corson Ceulemans - Not eligible for UFA until 2031 unless the team fails to qualify him an offer this Summer.

Stanislav Svozil - Signed with HC Kometa Brno in Czechia for the upcoming season. CBJ still own his rights.