A Look At The Cleveland Monsters Free Agent Situation Going Into Free Agency

The Cleveland Monsters finished with a record of 37-26-6-3 and won a playoff series.
The Columbus Blue Jackets AHL affiliate Cleveland Monsters have a lot of work to do to get ready for the 26-27 season. CBJ GM Don Waddell and Monsters GM Chris Clark are going to earn their paycheck this Summer that's for sure.
The Monsters currently have seven UFA's and six RFA's that need to be addressed. Sadly, not all of the UFA's will be brought back, if any at all. The RFA's are a different story.
Let's take a look at who the Monsters have to make decisions on this summer.
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS - In the NHL, a Restricted Free Agent (RFA) is a player whose contract has expired but whose negotiating rights are still retained by their current team. Unlike unrestricted free agents (UFAs) who can sign anywhere, RFAs have limited market freedom and can only negotiate with other organizations through specific rules and restrictions.
- Mikael Pyyhtiä - Has arbitration rights. Not eligible for UFA until 2030 unless the team fails to qualify him an offer this Summer.
- James Malatesta - Not eligible for UFA until 2031 unless the team fails to qualify him an offer this Summer.
- Hunter McKown - Has arbitration rights. Not eligible for UFA until 2031 unless the team fails to qualify him an offer this Summer.
- Jack Williams - Not eligible for UFA until 2030 unless the team fails to qualify him an offer this Summer.
- Corson Ceulemans - Not eligible for UFA until 2031 unless the team fails to qualify him an offer this Summer.
- Stanislav Svozil - Signed with HC Kometa Brno in Czechia for the upcoming season. CBJ still own his rights.
- Tim Berni - Signed with ZSC Lions in Switzerland for the upcoming season. CBJ still own his rights until 2028.
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS - An Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA) in the NHL is a player whose contract has expired, granting them complete freedom to negotiate and sign a new contract with any team in the league. Their previous team holds no matching rights, and no draft pick compensation is owed.
- Brendan Gaunce
- Hudson Fasching
- Zach Aston-Reese
- Owen Sillinger
- Dysin Mayo
- Zach Sawchenko
- Ivan Fedotov - Returning to Russia
How many of these UFA's will be signed? Chances are, they will sign a few of them unless they hit the UFA market heavily.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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