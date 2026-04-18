A Look At The Columbus Blue Jackets Attendance Numbers For 2025-26

The Columbus Blue Jackets finished 25-26 with a 40-30-12 record.
The one thing that people can be proud of is that the Columbus Blue Jackets always put fans in the stands. We can argue about whether or not they deserve it, but that's an argument for another day.
Let's take a look at the attendance numbers for this past season.
Total Nationwide Arena Capacity: 18,500 - 14th highest in the NHL.
Total Fans For Season: 691,996 total fans came out to games - 24th in the NHL.
Average Attendance: 16,878 - 26th in the NHL.
Capacity % - 91.2% - 30th in the NHL
Sellouts - 16 - Most since the 2003-04 season (16).
Home Record - 20-13-8
Per NHL PR, the National Hockey League set a total attendance record for the 4th straight year, with a total of 23,158,522 fans passing through NHL doors. NHL teams played in front of an average of 17,651 fans, which comes out to 97.5% capacity.
Despite the CBJ not making the playoffs for the 6th straight year, attendance remains strong. Some fans see that as a bad thing and would like attendance to drop to get the owner's attention, whiles most choose to support the team no matter what.
No matter where you sit on the issue, there is no right or wrong answer. Support the team how you'd like, but more fans in seats means more money to spend on free agents and young future stars like Adam Fantilli, Denton Mateychuk, and Jet Greaves.
The fans of the Columbus Blue Jackets are loyal, loud, and love showing up at Nationwide Arena to watch their team play NHL Hockey.
With the excitement of the CBJ re-signing Head Coach Rick Bowness to a one-year contract, many fans said they'd come out to support the team next year, even after the epic collapse that cost them the playoffs. It's hard to imagine fans being excited about a head coach, but here we are.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft Lottery on May 5, 2025, where the CBJ will most likely pick 14 or 15.
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